Supercross returned to Hawaii on Saturday night at Aloha Stadium and "Mr. Versatility" Ryan Sipes, who has an insane schedule in 2019, sweep all three main events to take the win.

SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s Justin Brayton finished second with 3-2-2 finishes.

Tyler Bowers finished third with 4-5-4 finishes. Mike Alessi and Austin Politelli rounded out the top five.

We’ll have more coverage later from Hawaii.