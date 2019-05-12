Ryan Sipes Sweeps Hawaiian Supercross
May 12, 2019 8:05am
Supercross returned to Hawaii on Saturday night at Aloha Stadium and "Mr. Versatility" Ryan Sipes, who has an insane schedule in 2019, sweep all three main events to take the win.
SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s Justin Brayton finished second with 3-2-2 finishes.
Tyler Bowers finished third with 4-5-4 finishes. Mike Alessi and Austin Politelli rounded out the top five.
We’ll have more coverage later from Hawaii.
|Pos
|Rider
|Finishes
|1
|Ryan Sipes
|1-1-1
|2
|Justin Brayton
|3-2-2
|3
|Tyler Bowers
|4-5-4
|4
|Mike Alessi
|7-4-3
|5
|Austin Politelli
|2-3-12
|6
|Ben LaMay
|6-9-6
|7
|Josh Hill
|8-8-7
|8
|Alex Ray
|11-6-8
|9
|Jimmy Decotis
|5-13-11
|10
|Kyle Chisholm
|13-7-5
|11
|Adam Enticknap
|10-10-9
|12
|Chris Howell
|9-11-10
|13
|Josh Greco
|12-14-14
|14
|Patrick Evans
|14-15-16
|15
|Joan Cros
|18-12-13