Ryan Sipes Sweeps Hawaiian Supercross

May 12, 2019 8:05am
Supercross returned to Hawaii on Saturday night at Aloha Stadium and "Mr. Versatility" Ryan Sipes, who has an insane schedule in 2019, sweep all three main events to take the win.

SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s Justin Brayton finished second with 3-2-2 finishes.

Tyler Bowers finished third with 4-5-4 finishes. Mike Alessi and Austin Politelli rounded out the top five.

We’ll have more coverage later from Hawaii.

PosRiderFinishes
1Ryan Sipes1-1-1
2Justin Brayton3-2-2
3Tyler Bowers4-5-4
4Mike Alessi7-4-3
5Austin Politelli2-3-12
6Ben LaMay6-9-6
7Josh Hill8-8-7
8Alex Ray11-6-8
9Jimmy Decotis5-13-11
10Kyle Chisholm13-7-5
11Adam Enticknap10-10-9
12Chris Howell9-11-10
13Josh Greco12-14-14
14Patrick Evans14-15-16
15Joan Cros18-12-13