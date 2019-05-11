The trials and tribulations of a grueling Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will surely spill over into the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, which begins May 18th at Hangtown. As always, Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas provide your preview to the new season, with episode two running through the stacked list of contenders for the 250 National Championship. Can Adam Cianciarulo rebound from a heartbreaking championship loss in supercross? Can Dylan Ferrandis claim a second title in 2019? What about Justin Cooper? Or Chase Sexton? We break it all down in the second episode.

Thanks to our sponsors: Maxxis Tires, Fly Racing, 6D Helmets, EKS Brand, and Pro Taper.

For more information and to get your tickets for the 2019 season, visit www.promotocross.com.