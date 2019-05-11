Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun May 12
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 18
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 18
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 19
MX Preview Show: Episode 2, The 250 Class

May 11, 2019 8:15am

The trials and tribulations of a grueling Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will surely spill over into the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, which begins May 18th at Hangtown. As always, Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas provide your preview to the new season, with episode two running through the stacked list of contenders for the 250 National Championship. Can Adam Cianciarulo rebound from a heartbreaking championship loss in supercross? Can Dylan Ferrandis claim a second title in 2019? What about Justin Cooper? Or Chase Sexton? We break it all down in the second episode.

Thanks to our sponsors: Maxxis Tires, Fly Racing, 6D Helmets, EKS Brand, and Pro Taper.

For more information and to get your tickets for the 2019 season, visit www.promotocross.com

