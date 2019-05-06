More Than $6 Million in Contingency Available for 2019 Pro Motocross

MORGANTOWN, W. Va.—Mere days remain until the opening round of the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, and today MX Sports Pro Racing announced that a record total of prize money and contingency will be on the line for the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series this summer. Support from the championship’s six competing manufacturers (OEMs) has surpassed $6 million, providing an unprecedented level of funding for American motocross.

“The unwavering commitment from our manufacturers has helped the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship reach an all-time level of contingency support, which will only serve to benefit the hundreds of riders that will contest the nationals this summer,” said Davey Coombs, president of MX Sports Pro Racing. “The OEMs play a crucial role in elevating the global influence of American motocross, and Pro Motocross provides a platform for manufacturers to showcase their off-road endeavors. Our record sum is also a welcome indication of the overall health of the motorcycle industry.”

Manufacturer participation in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is anchored by the factory and factory-supported efforts of Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, and Yamaha. Each respective brand’s contingency contribution will be up for grabs across the 40-rider fields in both the 450 Class and 250 Class, who will also compete for nearly $1 million in pro purse money.

Reigning back-to-back 450 Class Pro Motocross Champion Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) will look to join elite company in his quest for a three-peat, while a wide-open field of 250 Class competitors will each look to claim a vacant title, which would serve as the first for any of these riders. It all kicks off on Saturday, May 18, with the Bell Helmets Hangtown Motocross Classic, followed by a summer-long quest highlighted by visits to the most legendary and iconic racetracks in the country, from which a pair of champions will emerge at the Ironman National on Saturday, August 24.

Tickets to each round of the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship on now on sale and can be purchased by visiting ProMotocross.com.

2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Schedule May 18 Hangtown Motocross Classic Rancho Cordova,Calif. May 25 Fox Raceway National Pala, Calif. June 1 Thunder Valley National Lakewood, Colo. June 15 High Point National Mt. Morris, Pa. June 22 Florida National Jacksonville, Fla. June 29 Southwick National Southwick, Mass July 6 RedBud National Buchanan, Mich. July 20 Spring Creek National Millville, Minn. July 27 Washougal National Washougal, Wash. August 10 Unadilla National Ner Berlin, N.Y. August 17 Budds Creek National Mechanicsville, Md. August 24 Ironman National Crawfordsville, Ind.

