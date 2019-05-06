Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun May 12
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 18
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 18
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 19
Full Schedule

More Than $6 Million in Contingency Available for 2019 Pro Motocross

May 6, 2019 4:30pm | by:
MORGANTOWN, W. Va.—Mere days remain until the opening round of the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, and today MX Sports Pro Racing announced that a record total of prize money and contingency will be on the line for the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series this summer. Support from the championship’s six competing manufacturers (OEMs) has surpassed $6 million, providing an unprecedented level of funding for American motocross.

“The unwavering commitment from our manufacturers has helped the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship reach an all-time level of contingency support, which will only serve to benefit the hundreds of riders that will contest the nationals this summer,” said Davey Coombs, president of MX Sports Pro Racing. “The OEMs play a crucial role in elevating the global influence of American motocross, and Pro Motocross provides a platform for manufacturers to showcase their off-road endeavors. Our record sum is also a welcome indication of the overall health of the motorcycle industry.”

Manufacturer participation in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is anchored by the factory and factory-supported efforts of Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, and Yamaha. Each respective brand’s contingency contribution will be up for grabs across the 40-rider fields in both the 450 Class and 250 Class, who will also compete for nearly $1 million in pro purse money. 

Details surrounding each respective manufacturer’s contingency programs, including registration and payout, are available online:

American Honda Motor Co.
Husqvarna Motorcycles North America
Kawasaki Motors Corp., USA
KTM Group North America
Suzuki Motor of America
Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA 

Reigning back-to-back 450 Class Pro Motocross Champion Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) will look to join elite company in his quest for a three-peat, while a wide-open field of 250 Class competitors will each look to claim a vacant title, which would serve as the first for any of these riders. It all kicks off on Saturday, May 18, with the Bell Helmets Hangtown Motocross Classic, followed by a summer-long quest highlighted by visits to the most legendary and iconic racetracks in the country, from which a pair of champions will emerge at the Ironman National on Saturday, August 24.

Tickets to each round of the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship on now on sale and can be purchased by visiting ProMotocross.com.

2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Schedule
May 18Hangtown Motocross ClassicRancho Cordova,Calif.
May 25Fox Raceway NationalPala, Calif.
June 1Thunder Valley NationalLakewood, Colo.
June 15High Point NationalMt. Morris, Pa.
June 22Florida NationalJacksonville, Fla.
June 29Southwick NationalSouthwick, Mass
July 6RedBud NationalBuchanan, Mich.
July 20Spring Creek NationalMillville, Minn.
July 27Washougal NationalWashougal, Wash.
August 10Unadilla NationalNer Berlin, N.Y.
August 17Budds Creek NationalMechanicsville, Md.
August 24Ironman NationalCrawfordsville, Ind.

