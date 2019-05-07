Dean Wilson To Appear On Live <em> The Whiskey Throttle Show</em>

Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun May 12
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 18
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 18
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 19
Dean Wilson To Appear On Live The Whiskey Throttle Show

May 7, 2019 8:05am | by:
Corona, CA—Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Dean Wilson will be a guest at the live showing of The Whiskey Throttle Show on May 10. If you’re in the Southern California area be sure to come hang out.

Is there something you’ve always wanted to ask Dean? Send us a tweet @w_throttle_show or an email to info@thewhiskeythrottleshow.com and we’ll add it to our list of questions. You can also send questions to Ping and GL and the duo will respond in the 4 Wheel PartsGet@Me Q & A segment later in the show.

The show posts on Friday and you can listen on Itunes, Spotify, Stitcher and links to the show can be found on www.racerxonline.com, www.troyleedesigns.com as well as www.thewhiskeythrottleshow.com. The show will also be available on our YouTube channel by searching The Whiskey Throttle Show.

Purchase your tax-deductible tickets to the next live show on May 10 with Dean Wilson at www.road2recovery.com or at the door. Limited seats available! $20 donation per seat and 100 percent of proceeds go to Road 2 Recovery… Free 805 beer and pizza with entry! Doors open at 5:00 and show starts at 6:30.