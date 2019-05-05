Wow, what an epic finish to the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Region.

Late in the race, Adam Cianciarulo appeared to have the title in hand, but he crashed and had to stop in the mechanics area to fix his bike and eventually finished 20th.

This allowed Ferrandis, who took the lead just after the start, to claim his first career supercross title.

In the East Region, Chase Sexton finished fourth to easily clinch his first career title over Justin Cooper, who finished eighth.

Ferrandis and Sexton spoke with the media after the race.