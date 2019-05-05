Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Articles
Supercross
Las Vegas
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun May 12
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 18
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 19
Articles
Full Schedule
Between the Motos: Sexton and Ferrandis

Between the Motos Sexton and Ferrandis

May 5, 2019 7:25am

Wow, what an epic finish to the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Region.

Late in the race, Adam Cianciarulo appeared to have the title in hand, but he crashed and had to stop in the mechanics area to fix his bike and eventually finished 20th.

This allowed Ferrandis, who took the lead just after the start, to claim his first career supercross title.

In the East Region, Chase Sexton finished fourth to easily clinch his first career title over Justin Cooper, who finished eighth.

Ferrandis and Sexton spoke with the media after the race.