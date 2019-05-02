Fox Introduces All-New V3 Moto Helmet

Irvine, CA—Introducing the all-new V3 Helmet, the most technologically advanced moto helmet we have ever offered. It builds off its championship-winning heritage with a new highly ventilated design and a systematic approach to managing linear and rotational impacts. The tech-rich update includes an arsenal of revolutionary features including Fluid Inside® and Fox's proprietary MVRS. Worn and refined by the fastest racers on the planet, the V3 is made for motocross champions.

For more information, visit www.foxracing.com.