450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
Pro Circuit Releases 2019 RM-Z250 Race Piston

May 2, 2019 9:00am | by:
CORONA, CA—Pro Circuit is excited to announce the 2019 RM-Z250 High-Compression Piston is now available and ready to increase performance for the new 250 Suzuki model. Pro Circuit High-Compression Pistons are forged from high-quality aerospace aluminum alloy using advanced CNC-machined technologies. The result is a significant gain in low-end torque and high-RPM performance. These piston kits are manufactured by JE Pistons and are designed for exceptional performance in either stock or modified engines and is a must-have engine part for serious racers.  

Pro Circuit. We Race. 

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.