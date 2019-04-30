BY THE NUMBERS 7 Wins by Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb in Monster Energy AMA Supercross this season, the most in 450SX. 23 Points between championship leader Webb and Tomac. 31 Points between Webb and Red Bull KTM teammate Marvin Musquin. With Webb’s win in East Rutherford and Musquin’s fifth place finish, Musquin was mathematically eliminated from the 2019 championship. 1 Lap led by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne in the 450SX main event—Tomac led six laps and Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb led 16. Osborne became the 11th rider in 450SX to lead a lap in Monster Energy AMA Supercross this season.

2nd Career-best 450SX finish for Osborne, who earned his second top-five finish and first podium in the premier class. 22nd Place finish for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner, who pulled off the track on the third lap of the 250SX main event. GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton, who entered the night three points behind Forkner, left with a nine-point lead over Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper and a 22-point lead over Forkner. 18 Supercross starts for Sexton until he earned his first career win. 9 Sexton earned his ninth career podium this weekend and his sixth of 2019.

109 Sexton became the 109th rider to win in the 125/250SX division. 2 years, 5 days Time between podiums for Mitchell Oldenburg, who finished second in East Rutherford. It was his first podium since Salt Lake City 2017. 9-10 Finishing positions for Venezuela-born Lorenzo Locurcio and Anthony Rodriguez in the 250SX main event. It was the first top ten of the season for both riders. 18th Finish by Jeremy Hand in the 250SX main event, the first main event of his career. 16th Place finish by Henry Miller in the 450SX main event. East Rutherford was the first 450SX main event he's made this season.

Roczen Still Struggling With Something Following the Seattle Supercross, Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen headed to Red Bull headquarters in Santa Monica, California, to undergo tests to determine what had been affecting him. After Indianapolis, Roczen, in a team statement, said: “I had some struggles during the week and over the past couple of weeks that have really held me back and have made it so I can’t ride and train to my full potential. I’m trying to figure out what’s going on and hopefully get some answers soon. I’ve just been getting tired and I’m not sure why. Right now I’m just trying to focus on getting my body and everything aligned so that I can fight back and ride like I was during the beginning of the season." Roczen’s visit to Red Bull was documented in the latest episode of Red Bull Moto Spy, which you can watch below:

According to an Instagram post after East Rutherford, it appears Roczen is still bothered by something (emphasis ours): We had a bit of bad luck last night. My start device wasn’t all the way in so it popped out on me right away when the gate dropped and that lead to a bad start which didn’t help the situation. I haven’t ridden SX since Denver and i have hardly ridden in general do to my situation. Coming to this track wasn’t the ideal. lol. I felt better than in the previous weekends which is a step forward?? my Speed was solid all day and night but I tightened up later in the race so i had to let go and be smart about it. I hope that i am able to slowly put in some smart work to get back into the front pack and just enjoy riding and training again in general. It’s been a tough 2-3 months. I have never had a problem like this over such a long period of time. Annoying! I am thinking long term though. There is nothing more that i want then winning. It will happen. Thanks to my fans and my people for coming along on this ride with me ?? you guys are the best! Davalos Reaches 100, Nears Pointing Out When Martin Davalos made the 250SX main event on Saturday night, it marked his 100th career start in the class, an all-time record. Davalos’ career began back in 2006, when he finished 11th at the 250SX East Region opener in St. Louis. The winner that night? Davalos’ good friend Davi Millsaps, who announced his retirement in February 2018 due to a major concussion. With his fourth-place finish in the main event, Davalos is just one point away from reaching the 135-point threshold for a fourth straight year, which means he will point out of the class. Even if he somehow manages not to score a point this weekend in Vegas, Davalos seems resigned to racing the 450 class next year or even retiring. “I just want a 450 ride, man,” he said after his win in Nashville. “I’ve been in this class for a long time and I just want a shot. I know what I’m capable of doing on that bike, outdoors [on a 450] was good for me on the Husky in 2017. I believe in myself, I know I can do it. The 250, last year that first-turn pileup was terrible for me, so I told myself [for this year] you’ve got to give yourself a fair shot, and that’s what I did. But all I’m searching for is that 450 ride. I want it so bad. I want a shot, I want to show what I can do.” After the race on Saturday, Davalos posted on Instagram about the achievement: When I was 15 I left my home and family and came alone to America to follow my dreams. I’m have been so blessed to have had the opportunity to come here and do what I love. Last night was my 100th career start and despite all the negative things people have had to say about me being in the 250 class, to me I’ve achieved something very special. This career is not an easy one it takes a whole lot of dedication and sacrifices but I couldn’t be more proud of the path God has paved for me. I’m so thankful for everything and looks like Vegas will be my last one on the 250 and that would be 101 so let’s go!!!!

Chiz Reaches 102 HEP Motorsports Suzuki’s Kyle Chisholm recently reached a historic milestone in his career. In Nashville, Chisholm made his 100th start in 450SX. He’s added two more since, bringing his career start total to 102. “I meant to post about it a few weeks back but I’ve had a pretty busy last month or so with some things outside of racing (selling, packing up and moving our California house). But (according to my math haha) Nashville marked my 100th career 450 SX start,” he wrote on Instagram following East Rutherford. “With everyone talking about @mdavalos73 this weekend it reminded me. And it’s something I’m really proud of. Although it should be a bit more if not for quite a few injuries that have caused me to miss some races throughout the years, 100 450 starts in SX is crazy to actually think about. I always want to do better but that is a cool accomplishment in itself. To compete with the best riders in the world for as long as I have is something special to me. To work at something so long and still have a desire to compete at that level is tough to do. And also makes me respect someone like @crtwotwoeven more. Cheers to 100 more @rebel.britney??" Chisholm actually began his pro supercross career the same day as Davalos, in St. Louis in 2006. Chizz finished tenth that night, one spot ahead of Marty!

QUOTES FROM AROUND THE PADDOCK Marvin Musquin | 5th in 450SX “It was a huge bummer to have that crash in the first turn, considering I was feeling great all day today. From dead last I came back to fifth-place, it’s a good race but it didn’t bring me what I wanted points-wise and I wanted to win tonight. But is what it is, it’s racing and things like that obviously happen.” Joey Savatgy | 7th in 450SX “It was nice to have the extra week to care for my shoulder, I feel it benefitted me this weekend. I made a mistake in my heat race, which caused me to have to race in the LCQ; it’s never ideal to have to do that, but we lined up and got it done. After winning the LCQ, we just got back to our normal routine and I focused on running my race in the main. I chalk everything up as experience in order to continue learning and improving. We had great success at Monster Cup just a few months ago, so I’m looking forward to returning to Vegas and finding that podium!” Josh Grant | 8th in 450SX “I’m really stoked on how my night went. The track conditions were really difficult and made for some tough passing. All in all, I am happy with an eighth-place finish and looking forward to finishing off strong in Las Vegas.” Cole Seely | 9th in 450SX “In my mind, things were pretty mediocre today. It didn’t go great, but it also didn’t go terrible. The track was really tough. It had a bit of a weird flow and I thought the obstacles seemed a little rushed because they had to finish building the track and get it covered before the rain on Friday. I didn’t qualify great and my heat race was just alright. I felt like I rode pretty good in the heat race, just didn’t get off to a good start, which limited me from placing well. "The main event was going pretty well and I felt like I was making some good passes in the beginning. I had a good amount of aggression that I thought I could hold for the whole race, but around the halfway point I fell over and lost a few positions, then rode around by myself for a while. I got pretty bad arm pump trying to make my way forward. Everything was good with the bike, so we’re looking good heading into Vegas. I just need to put together better starts and minimize my mistakes in the main.” Justin Bogle | 22nd in 450SX "Had fun tonight, we had a mechanical early in the main but we live to fight another day."

Martin Davalos | 4th in 250SX “It was a tough day with the track conditions being a bit tricky. We got out front early but I made a few mistakes and had some guys go by. After that happened I tried to make sure I was hitting my marks so I wouldn’t let anyone else come close and was able to keep a good gap over fifth. I’m looking forward to coming back together with the west coast guys next week and put in a great race for the team in Las Vegas.” Kyle Peters | 6th in 250SX “I was feeling really good when I woke up Saturday morning. However, I kind of struggled throughout the day. I don’t know if it was the dirt or the track layout. I should have been more willing to hang it out and not be so calculated. I crashed twice in the same turn. In the heat race I started riding better, but then I fell and knocked my front brake down and couldn’t use it. I had a decent start in the main and got stuck. It was tough to pass, and guys were riding well. I’m disappointed in sixth, because I have a lot more in me.” Alex Martin | 7th in 250SX “I enjoyed racing at MetLife Stadium. Practice went well, but we had less track time than usual due to the revised schedule. I was able to get a nice gate pick for the main with a second-place finish in my heat race. I was really pumped to get the holeshot in the main! Of course, I’m bummed that I made a few mistakes, which put me back to tenth at one point. I came up to salvage a seventh.” JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki team manager, Jeremy Albrecht: "It was cool that Alex Martin was part of ‘The Trolls Experience’ in New York City. Several families went and had a great time. The dealer signing was also very good. Kyle Peters had a great start in the heat race and was leading, but he ended up crashing. The track was difficult, as a lot of riders went down. Kyle was bummed, but he was riding super well. Alex Martin finished well in his heat, and then got the holeshot in the main. He messed up in a corner and went down, but he came back to seventh. Two top-ten finishes in the 250 class was a decent showing.”

Alex Martin, aka Troll, went all in on the Troll's Experience (which is operated by Feld Entertainment, the folks that run Monster Energy AMA Supercross) prior to East Rutherford. Rich Shepherd

Austin Forkner | 22nd in 250SX “We worked really hard to make it to this point and it’s disappointing to see all that hard work not end up becoming a championship. It’s probably hardest because we were so close. The whole team has been amazing with their support and now I’m ready to start the recovery process and get back out there at 100 percent.” Christian Craig | DNS in 250SX “I’m pretty bummed on the weekend as I felt I was pretty good to go. I have been riding my regular schedule and finally feeling close to back to normal but once I crashed in the second qualifying, I realized it’s probably not the smart thing to do these last two. Thankfully I wasn’t hurt, I’m just banged up, but I took it as a sign to just get ready for outdoors. I should be out there with these guys so I wanted to do anything I could to be racing.”

