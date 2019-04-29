Monster Energy AMA Supercross is switching networks for the final round of the championship this Saturday in Las Vegas. The good news? It will still air live.

Due to coverage of the NHL Playoffs on NBC Sports Network, coverage of Las Vegas is moving to USA Network. The race will air live beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET on USA and the NBC Sports Gold app.

Race Day Live! will still air on NBC Sports Gold app, starting at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Below is the full schedule for Saturday: