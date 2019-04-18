Results Archive
3 on 3: We Ask, You Answer

3 on 3 We Ask, You Answer

April 18, 2019 12:00pm

With just two rounds remaining in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, and the only off weekend of the indoor season set for the weekend, it's a good time to start bench racing for the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which opens May 18 at Hangtown. 

We’ll certainly have plenty of lead up coverage as the opener nears, and we’ll definitely have staffers like Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Jason Weigandt weigh in with their predictions for the new season. For now, though, we want to know WHO YOU, our loyal readers, think will win the 450 and 250 titles, who will win their respective class at the opener, and who will make us look bad for not being on the lists.

Good ahead and flame away in the comments.  

Who Will Win The 450 National Championship?

Who Will Win the 250 National Championship?

Who Will Win The Hangtown 450 Class Overall?

Who Will Win The Hangtown 250 Class Overall?

Who Not On The Above List Is Most Likely To Make Us Look Bad For Not Being On The Above 450 List?

Who Not On The Above List Is Most Likely To Make Us Look Bad For Not Being On The Above 250 List?