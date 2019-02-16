Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Supercross
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Justin Cooper
Racer X Films: 2019 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Review

February 16, 2019 9:20am | by:

Racer X test rider David Pingree takes us through the all new 2019 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition at Fox Raceway.

