Minneapolis, MN—Feld Entertainment®, the global leader in live touring family entertainment, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® are partnering on a campaign bringing together more than 100 members of the Supercross community through athletes and influencers to support the St. Jude mission: “Finding cures. Saving children.”

The fundraising and awareness campaign will be showcased during each of the 11 remaining Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, races through on-air, digital, and social media promotion. The total funds raised for St. Jude during the season will be announced during the live broadcast of the 2019 Supercross Championship, an FIM World Championship, at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on May 4.

Fans can join the cause by participating in the text-to-give campaign. By doing so, they will receive an exclusive “This Shirt Saves Lives” T-shirt featuring the Supercross logo. Fans can then post their own photos wearing the campaign T-shirt on social media using the hashtag #ThisShirtSavesLives and #supercrosslive.

When Supercross comes to Nashville on April 6, fans will be treated to a very special event highlighting the partnership with St. Jude. Riders will be encouraged to include art created by St. Jude patients on their bikes and to wear the St. Jude logo on their racing gear. St. Jude patients will be at the race to help launch a special St. Jude/Supercross Auction that will feature autographed gear as well as a replica Ryan Dungey 2017 Supercross Championship ring and exclusive VIP meet and greets with the legend himself.

Over the years, the racing community has rallied around the St. Jude mission, thanks in part to Ryan Dungey. In 2017, Ryan helped launch an inaugural text-to-give campaign. Last year, Supercross athletes and fans raised more than $100,000.

“Every new step that Supercross and St. Jude take together just opens my eyes to how wonderful St. Jude is, and we are looking forward to a long relationship with this great organization,” said Dave Prater, senior director of Supercross at Feld Entertainment. “This partnership between Feld Entertainment and St. Jude is the perfect way to leverage the power of Supercross to rally athletes and fans in raising funds to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

In attendance at the Minneapolis event was Gabe, a St. Jude patient and super-fan of Supercross Champion Ryan Dungey. Gabe previously met Ryan at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. Ryan invited Gabe to the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this weekend as a VIP guest, where he was the honorary marshal and spent time with the Supercross legend and other members of the Supercross family.

Fans can become a St. Jude Partner in Hope by texting “SUPER” to 785-833.