Honda Expands 2019 Racing Contingency Program

Torrance, CA—Today, Honda revealed additions to the already bountiful Red Rider Rewards powersports racing-contingency program for the 2019 season, with more than $6 million available to racers—an increase of approximately $500,000 over last year. The program gives Red Riders across the country the opportunity to earn payouts at more than 1,500 races in categories including motocross, off-road, dirt track, road racing, ATV competition and—now, with the launch of the new Talon 1000X and Talon 1000R—side-by-side racing.

Important changes for 2019 include:

Program structure aimed at benefitting riders of various skill levels (i.e., payouts aimed not only at championships and top race finishes, but deeper race finishes as well)

Industry-leading contingency for side-by-side classes in Lucas Off-Road, SCORE International, and WORCS. (Grassroots racing series to be announced later this year)

Available payouts for riders of a broad array of Honda models, including most of the new CRF Performance family

Considerable increases in available payouts for American Flat Track

Larger payouts in major off-road championships, including Grand National Cross Country (GNCC), National Hare and Hound (NHHA), National Enduro (NEPG), and the newly named National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC)

Increased rewards in Regional Qualifiers for the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch

"Racing has always been fundamental for Honda, so we're happy to announce this expansion of the Red Rider Rewards program for 2019," said Brandon Wilson, manager of advertising & motorcycle sports at American Honda. "Because of increased opportunities for earning contingency rewards through competition, we're confident that Honda riders will enjoy even more success on tracks across the country this season."

In addition to its Red Rider Rewards contingency and support-team programs, Honda continues to grow its Red Rider Support trackside-support program, which will include more dealers and markets for 2019.

For more information, visit the Honda Powersports website.