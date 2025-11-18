Daxton Bennick Confirms Departure from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

In an Instagram post this afternoon, Daxton Bennick confirms his departure from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. The North Carolina native finished his amateur career and spent the first three years of his professional career with the Yamaha team. In total, Bennick made 37 starts between AMA Supercross, Motocross, and the SMX Playoffs, racking up 15 top ten finishes, and two podiums—both in Monster Energy AMA Supercross ('24 Detroit and '25 Tampa). Bennick's 2025 season was hindered by two concussions, causing him to miss significant time.

Reports are Bennick will be joining the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team, as the team transitions back to Husqvarna FC 250 machines for 2026 after racing Rockstar Energy GasGas MC 250F machines this year.