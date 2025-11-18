Daxton Bennick Confirms Departure from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
In an Instagram post this afternoon, Daxton Bennick confirms his departure from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. The North Carolina native finished his amateur career and spent the first three years of his professional career with the Yamaha team. In total, Bennick made 37 starts between AMA Supercross, Motocross, and the SMX Playoffs, racking up 15 top ten finishes, and two podiums—both in Monster Energy AMA Supercross ('24 Detroit and '25 Tampa). Bennick's 2025 season was hindered by two concussions, causing him to miss significant time.
Reports are Bennick will be joining the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team, as the team transitions back to Husqvarna FC 250 machines for 2026 after racing Rockstar Energy GasGas MC 250F machines this year.
"Lot of memories made over the last 3 years with @monsterenergy @starracingyamaha I appreciate them all. ready for the next chapter 🫡"
All of Daxton Bennick's Yamaha Pro Results
Daxton BennickMorganton, NC
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|12
SuperMotocrossSMX World Championship Final
|250SMX
|September 20, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
SuperMotocrossSMX Playoff 2
|250SMX
|September 13, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|15
SuperMotocrossSMX Playoff 1
|250SMX
|September 6, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|12
MotocrossBudds Creek
|250
|August 23, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|22
MotocrossUnadilla
|250
|August 16, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|28
MotocrossIronman
|250
|August 9, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|22
SupercrossPhiladelphia
|250SX Showdown
|April 12, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
SupercrossFoxborough
|250SX East
|April 5, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
SupercrossBirmingham
|250SX East
|March 22, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
SupercrossIndianapolis
|250SX Showdown
|March 8, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX East
|March 1, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
SupercrossTampa
|250SX East
|February 8, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|17
MotocrossBudds Creek
|250
|August 17, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|14
MotocrossUnadilla
|250
|August 10, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|25
MotocrossWashougal
|250
|July 20, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|16
MotocrossSpring Creek
|250
|July 13, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
MotocrossRedBud
|250
|July 6, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|12
MotocrossSouthwick
|250
|June 29, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|21
MotocrossHigh Point
|250
|June 15, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|17
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|June 8, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|12
MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic
|250
|June 1, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|17
MotocrossFox Raceway
|250
|May 25, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|17
SupercrossSalt Lake City
|250SX Showdown
|May 11, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
SupercrossPhiladelphia
|250SX East
|April 27, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|20
SupercrossNashville
|250SX Showdown
|April 20, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
SupercrossFoxborough
|250SX East
|April 13, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
SupercrossIndianapolis
|250SX East
|March 16, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
SupercrossBirmingham
|250SX East
|March 9, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX East
|March 2, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
SupercrossArlington
|250SX East
|February 24, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
SupercrossDetroit
|250SX East
|February 3, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|12
MotocrossIronman
|250
|August 26, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
MotocrossBudds Creek
|250
|August 19, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
MotocrossUnadilla
|250
|August 12, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
MotocrossSpring Creek
|250
|July 15, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|14
MotocrossSouthwick
|250
|July 8, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
MotocrossRedBud
|250
|July 1, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F