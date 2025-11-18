Results Archive
WSX
WSX Buenos Aires City GP
News
Paris SX
Paris Supercross
News
WSX
WSX Canadian GP
News
Upcoming
Mini Os
THOR Mini O's
Sat Nov 22
News
Upcoming
WSX
WSX Australian GP
Sat Nov 29
News
Full Schedule

Daxton Bennick Confirms Departure from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

November 18, 2025, 2:15pm
Daxton Bennick Confirms Departure from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

In an Instagram post this afternoon, Daxton Bennick confirms his departure from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. The North Carolina native finished his amateur career and spent the first three years of his professional career with the Yamaha team. In total, Bennick made 37 starts between AMA Supercross, Motocross, and the SMX Playoffs, racking up 15 top ten finishes, and two podiums—both in Monster Energy AMA Supercross ('24 Detroit and '25 Tampa). Bennick's 2025 season was hindered by two concussions, causing him to miss significant time.

Reports are Bennick will be joining the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team, as the team transitions back to Husqvarna FC 250 machines for 2026 after racing Rockstar Energy GasGas MC 250F machines this year.

"Lot of memories made over the last 3 years with @monsterenergy @starracingyamaha I appreciate them all. ready for the next chapter 🫡"

All of Daxton Bennick's Yamaha Pro Results

Daxton Bennick

Daxton Bennick

Morganton, NC United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
12
SuperMotocross 
SMX World Championship Final 		250SMXSeptember 20, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
8
SuperMotocross 
SMX Playoff 2 		250SMXSeptember 13, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
15
SuperMotocross 
SMX Playoff 1 		250SMXSeptember 6, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
12
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 23, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
22
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 16, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
28
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 9, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
22
Supercross 
Philadelphia 		250SX ShowdownApril 12, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Supercross 
Foxborough 		250SX EastApril 5, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Supercross 
Birmingham 		250SX EastMarch 22, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		250SX ShowdownMarch 8, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX EastMarch 1, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Supercross 
Tampa 		250SX EastFebruary 8, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
17
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 17, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
14
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 10, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
25
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 20, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
16
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 13, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 6, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
12
Motocross 
Southwick 		250June 29, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
21
Motocross 
High Point 		250June 15, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
17
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 8, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
12
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		250June 1, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
17
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		250May 25, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
17
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 		250SX ShowdownMay 11, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Supercross 
Philadelphia 		250SX EastApril 27, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
20
Supercross 
Nashville 		250SX ShowdownApril 20, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Supercross 
Foxborough 		250SX EastApril 13, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
10
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		250SX EastMarch 16, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Supercross 
Birmingham 		250SX EastMarch 9, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
10
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX EastMarch 2, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
10
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX EastFebruary 24, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Supercross 
Detroit 		250SX EastFebruary 3, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
12
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 26, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 19, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 12, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 15, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
14
Motocross 
Southwick 		250July 8, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
10
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 1, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Read Now
December 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted