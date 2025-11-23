Watch: 2025 THOR Mini O’s RacerTV Stream

The week-long THOR Mini O's event kicks off on Sunday. Supercross racing starts Sunday and runs through Tuesday, then motocross practice is on Wednesday, followed by motocross racing starting on Thursday and running through Saturday afternoon. You can tune into RacerTV's live broadcast for free all week long, starting at 7:15 a.m. Eastern/4:15 a.m. Pacific on Sunday. The broadcast will start the same time each day.

