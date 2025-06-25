At the High Point National, Kayden Minear suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery. In his second U.S. Pro Motocross start, the Australian native had a crash in qualifying and suffered the thumb injury. He was set to race this weekend’s Southwick National but will undergo surgery instead, sidelining him for the immediate future. In two Pro Motocross events, Minear scored moto finishes of 12-12-20-15 with overall finishes of 16th and 18th, respectively.

