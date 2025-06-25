Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Brody Johnson
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Sacha Coenen
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 28
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Julien Beaumer
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 5
Kayden Minear Out for Southwick National, to Undergo Thumb Surgery

June 25, 2025, 12:10pm
Kayden Minear Out for Southwick National, to Undergo Thumb Surgery
Hurricane Mills, TN Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (Loretta Lynn's)Amateur National Motocross Championship

At the High Point National, Kayden Minear suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery. In his second U.S. Pro Motocross start, the Australian native had a crash in qualifying and suffered the thumb injury. He was set to race this weekend’s Southwick National but will undergo surgery instead, sidelining him for the immediate future. In two Pro Motocross events, Minear scored moto finishes of 12-12-20-15 with overall finishes of 16th and 18th, respectively.

Learn more about Minear in this recent interview ahead of his U.S. professional debut.

Kayden Minear

Kayden Minear

Western Australia Australia
PositionRaceClassDateBike
18
Motocross 
High Point 		250June 14, 2025 Yamaha
16
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 7, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Minear posted on his own Instagram:

“Can’t believe I have to wright this post but here we are… unfortunately sustained a thumb injury during qualifying at highpoint and pushed through the day, got some scans on it this week and have been informed it’s going to need surgery. Bummed to be sitting out the rest of my rookie season but will take this time to get prepared and come back fitter and stronger for the upcoming races. Thankyou team for supporting my choices. We will be back soon ✌️”

