Justin Barcia Set for Return to Racing at Southwick National
June 25, 2025, 12:45pm
Bam's Back! Justin Barcia will return to racing this weekend at the Southwick National. The Rockstar Energy GasGas rider has been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury at the East Rutherford Supercross and has been focusing on getting back to 100 percent before lining up to race again. The Southwick National should be a great place for him to rejoin the ranks too, as he's earned four podiums there in his 450 career.
Justin BarciaMonroe, NY
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|7
MotocrossSouthwick
|450
|June 29, 2024
|GasGas MC 450F
|10
MotocrossSouthwick
|450
|July 9, 2022
|GasGas MC 450F
|3
MotocrossSouthwick
|450
|July 10, 2021
|GasGas MC 450F
|6
MotocrossSouthwick
|450
|June 29, 2019
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
MotocrossSouthwick
|450
|June 30, 2018
|Yamaha YZ450F
|11
MotocrossSouthwick
|450
|July 8, 2017
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
MotocrossSouthwick
|450
|July 9, 2016
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
MotocrossSouthwick
|450
|June 29, 2013
|Honda CRF450R