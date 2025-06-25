Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Brody Johnson
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 28
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Julien Beaumer
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 5
News
Full Schedule

Justin Barcia Set for Return to Racing at Southwick National

June 25, 2025, 12:45pm
Justin Barcia Set for Return to Racing at Southwick National
Southwick, MA SouthwickAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Bam's Back! Justin Barcia will return to racing this weekend at the Southwick National. The Rockstar Energy GasGas rider has been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury at the East Rutherford Supercross and has been focusing on getting back to 100 percent before lining up to race again. The Southwick National should be a great place for him to rejoin the ranks too, as he's earned four podiums there in his 450 career.

Justin Barcia

Justin Barcia

Monroe, NY United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
7
Motocross 
Southwick 		450June 29, 2024 GasGas MC 450F
10
Motocross 
Southwick 		450July 9, 2022 GasGas MC 450F
3
Motocross 
Southwick 		450July 10, 2021 GasGas MC 450F
6
Motocross 
Southwick 		450June 29, 2019 Yamaha YZ450F
3
Motocross 
Southwick 		450June 30, 2018 Yamaha YZ450F
11
Motocross 
Southwick 		450July 8, 2017 Suzuki RM-Z450
3
Motocross 
Southwick 		450July 9, 2016 Yamaha YZ450F
3
Motocross 
Southwick 		450June 29, 2013 Honda CRF450R
Full Results
