Chance Hymas suffered an apparent knee injury late in the second moto. What happened there?

This was tough to watch. Hymas stuck his leg into the dirt on the last lap of moto two and suffered some sort of trauma. He was in obvious pain even after being able to finish the moto in third. Early reports were not great so let’s just hope for the best. Hymas has put in a lot of work to overcome adversity and could use a break.

Last year we saw Ty Masterpool put in a hero ride at High Point to win the overall. Do rides like that inspire confidence the following year, and did you see any evidence of that dynamic in Masterpool?

He was truly great in 2024. I haven’t really seen that magic yet in 2025 but he’s been sick, too. He really does need to break out, though, because his contract is on the line. The time is now.

Jorge Prado has been underwhelming so far this summer, and High Point was more of the same. We know he’s much, much better than this. At High Point specifically, where was he badly in need of improvement?

This has been an unmitigated disaster. His starts were a little better this weekend, so that’s a highlight, but that’s where the optimism stops for me. I haven’t seen any of the trademark Prado stuff as of yet and that’s worrisome. This is one of the best starting, most proficient, rock solid motocross racers I’ve seen. To have this level of drop off is startling. Injury, too much change, different motorcycle, lost confidence… Take your pick but something is way wrong here.