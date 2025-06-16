Twisted Tea presents the Best Post-Race Show Ever from High Point Raceway after a wild ending to the day due to a rainstorm that eventually high the facility. European imports Valentin Guillod and Benoit Paturel share information on their day and talk about Jorge Prado’s start to the season so far. Paturel and Coty Schock were battling late in the first moto and both passed Prado, who would finish the moto 12th. Guillod also has an interesting story after his gear did not show up on time. Then, after Weigandt and Kendra recap the day, Tom Journet adds some awesome raw footage and press conference clips from the top riders. Plus, bonus footage from the Racer X get together after the race at the local spot in Morgantown, West Virginia!

