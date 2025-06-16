Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 28
News
Full Schedule

High Point Recap, Highlights, and Analysis with Paturel and Guillod

June 16, 2025, 1:45pm
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Twisted Tea presents the Best Post-Race Show Ever from High Point Raceway after a wild ending to the day due to a rainstorm that eventually high the facility. European imports Valentin Guillod and Benoit Paturel share information on their day and talk about Jorge Prado’s start to the season so far. Paturel and Coty Schock were battling late in the first moto and both passed Prado, who would finish the moto 12th. Guillod also has an interesting story after his gear did not show up on time. Then, after Weigandt and Kendra recap the day, Tom Journet adds some awesome raw footage and press conference clips from the top riders. Plus, bonus footage from the Racer X get together after the race at the local spot in Morgantown, West Virginia! 

