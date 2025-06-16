Lindstrom on Hymas: “We just know that his right knee is definitely injured and we’re going to have to go see a specialist”
At the fourth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Chance Hymas dabbed his right knee and appeared to suffer a knee injury on the final lap of moto two. Hymas dropped a position from second to third, giving up P2 to Tom Vialle, and the one position swap changed the entire 250 Class overall podium. Vialle’s 4-2 (40 total points) took second and Hymas’ 5-3 (37 total points) was bumped to fourth overall behind Levi Kitchen’s 2-6 (38 total points) for third overall.
Hymas pulled right off the track and went to the Honda HRC Progressive truck, where he was helped to the rig by several members of his circle. Note, this injury is to Hymas’ right knee, whereas both his ACL injuries the previous two years were to his left knee.
While exact details are not yet known, Honda HRC Progressive team manager Lars Lindstrom was interviewed at the end of the day on the SMX Insider Post-Race show about the team’s day. Jett Lawrence scored the 450 Class overall win over his brother Hunter, so it was a “bittersweet deal” when the team has both a rider win, and another rider suffer an injury. Lindstrom commented that Hymas’ knee is “definitely injured,” although the extent of the injury was unknown at the time. Lindstrom said:
“Yeah, super disappointing. …All we know right now is that his right knee, definitely something’s going on there. Unfortunately, we know a lot about these injuries with the other riders that we’ve work with and then, obviously, Jett [Lawrence] this year. so, I’m not really sure exactly, the prognosis. It seems like the ACL seems intact, but we’ve said that before. So, right now, we just know that his right knee is definitely injured and we’re going to have to go see a specialist and see exactly what is going on.”
Hymas said the following in a Honda release today:
“It was a rough day for me at High Point—I went 5-3 in the motos, but on the last lap of the second moto, I dabbed my good leg, and now I’m dealing with a lot of pain in my right knee. I’ll be seeing the doctor Monday to get it checked out and figure out a game plan from there.”
Hymas was coming off his first ever 1-1 day at the previous round Thunder Valley National and heading to the East Coast tracks that get rutted and rough, like he prefers. Through four rounds of the championship, Hymas sits third behind his Honda HRC Progressive teammate Jo Shimoda and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan, the series points leader. A pre-season title contender, the Idaho native will undergo tests this week. We will provide more information on Hymas’ injury when details are released over the next few days.
Two years ago, Hymas had a breakout ride here at High Point Raceway (8-5 finishes for sixth overall and led some laps) only to suffer a torn ACL the following few days while training. That resulted in season-ending knee surgery.
Note there is no race this weekend as the series will head to the Southwick National in Massachusetts on June 28.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|194
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|152
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|132
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|132
|5
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|125
Main image by Mitch Kendra