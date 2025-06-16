Hymas said the following in a Honda release today:

“It was a rough day for me at High Point—I went 5-3 in the motos, but on the last lap of the second moto, I dabbed my good leg, and now I’m dealing with a lot of pain in my right knee. I’ll be seeing the doctor Monday to get it checked out and figure out a game plan from there.”

Hymas was coming off his first ever 1-1 day at the previous round Thunder Valley National and heading to the East Coast tracks that get rutted and rough, like he prefers. Through four rounds of the championship, Hymas sits third behind his Honda HRC Progressive teammate Jo Shimoda and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan, the series points leader. A pre-season title contender, the Idaho native will undergo tests this week. We will provide more information on Hymas’ injury when details are released over the next few days.

Two years ago, Hymas had a breakout ride here at High Point Raceway (8-5 finishes for sixth overall and led some laps) only to suffer a torn ACL the following few days while training. That resulted in season-ending knee surgery.

Note there is no race this weekend as the series will head to the Southwick National in Massachusetts on June 28.