Lindstrom on Hymas: “We just know that his right knee is definitely injured and we’re going to have to go see a specialist”

June 16, 2025, 12:30pm
Lindstrom on Hymas: “We just know that his right knee is definitely injured and we’re going to have to go see a specialist”
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship

At the fourth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Chance Hymas dabbed his right knee and appeared to suffer a knee injury on the final lap of moto two. Hymas dropped a position from second to third, giving up P2 to Tom Vialle, and the one position swap changed the entire 250 Class overall podium. Vialle’s 4-2 (40 total points) took second and Hymas’ 5-3 (37 total points) was bumped to fourth overall behind Levi Kitchen’s 2-6 (38 total points) for third overall.

Hymas pulled right off the track and went to the Honda HRC Progressive truck, where he was helped to the rig by several members of his circle. Note, this injury is to Hymas’ right knee, whereas both his ACL injuries the previous two years were to his left knee.

Hymas limping to the Honda truck after dabbing his knee on the final lap of the second 250 Class moto.
Hymas limping to the Honda truck after dabbing his knee on the final lap of the second 250 Class moto. Mitch Kendra

While exact details are not yet known, Honda HRC Progressive team manager Lars Lindstrom was interviewed at the end of the day on the SMX Insider Post-Race show about the team’s day. Jett Lawrence scored the 450 Class overall win over his brother Hunter, so it was a “bittersweet deal” when the team has both a rider win, and another rider suffer an injury. Lindstrom commented that Hymas’ knee is “definitely injured,” although the extent of the injury was unknown at the time. Lindstrom said:

“Yeah, super disappointing. …All we know right now is that his right knee, definitely something’s going on there. Unfortunately, we know a lot about these injuries with the other riders that we’ve work with and then, obviously, Jett [Lawrence] this year. so, I’m not really sure exactly, the prognosis. It seems like the ACL seems intact, but we’ve said that before. So, right now, we just know that his right knee is definitely injured and we’re going to have to go see a specialist and see exactly what is going on.”

Watch the full interview with Lindstrom on the SMX Insider Post-Race show, starting at the 16:15 mark below.

Hymas said the following in a Honda release today:

“It was a rough day for me at High Point—I went 5-3 in the motos, but on the last lap of the second moto, I dabbed my good leg, and now I’m dealing with a lot of pain in my right knee. I’ll be seeing the doctor Monday to get it checked out and figure out a game plan from there.”

Hymas was coming off his first ever 1-1 day at the previous round Thunder Valley National and heading to the East Coast tracks that get rutted and rough, like he prefers. Through four rounds of the championship, Hymas sits third behind his Honda HRC Progressive teammate Jo Shimoda and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan, the series points leader. A pre-season title contender, the Idaho native will undergo tests this week. We will provide more information on Hymas’ injury when details are released over the next few days.

Two years ago, Hymas had a breakout ride here at High Point Raceway (8-5 finishes for sixth overall and led some laps) only to suffer a torn ACL the following few days while training. That resulted in season-ending knee surgery.

Note there is no race this weekend as the series will head to the Southwick National in Massachusetts on June 28.

Motocross

250 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 194
2Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 152
3Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 132
4Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 132
5Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 125
Full Standings

Main image by Mitch Kendra

