Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 28
Watch: The Lawrences, AP, Shimoda, Swoll, and More Style Check at High Point National

June 17, 2025, 10:15am
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Style check time! See how different riders hit various sections at this year's High Point National! Featuring Jett Lawrence, Justin Cooper, Aaron Plessinger, Hunter Lawrence, Casey Cochran, Jalek Swoll, Maximus Vohland, Jo Shimoda, Levi Kitchen, Ryder DiFrancesco, Tom Vialle, Nate Thrasher, and Seth Hammaker

Video film/edit: Rob Filebark 

ABOUT FLY RACING

Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2025 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.

