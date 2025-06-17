Style check time! See how different riders hit various sections at this year's High Point National! Featuring Jett Lawrence, Justin Cooper, Aaron Plessinger, Hunter Lawrence, Casey Cochran, Jalek Swoll, Maximus Vohland, Jo Shimoda, Levi Kitchen, Ryder DiFrancesco, Tom Vialle, Nate Thrasher, and Seth Hammaker.

Video film/edit: Rob Filebark

ABOUT FLY RACING

Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2025 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.