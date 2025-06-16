FLY Racing’s 2025.5 Kinetic Mesh is the ultimate in ventilated racewear. Built with unique stretch-mesh materials, this line is built for flexibility and durability. The BOA Fit System was a recent addition, utilizing the industry’s premier waist adjustment. Kinetic Mesh is used globally by world class athletes looking to beat the heat. Summer is here and so is the latest look from FLY Racing. Visit FLYracing.com and follow @flyracing.global for more info.

With the fourth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship taking place at High Point Raceway over the weekend, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and me discuss everything High Point on this Fly Racing Racer X Review Podcast. We discuss the motos, the storms, Jorge Prado, Haiden Deegan, and much more.

Listen to the '25 High Point National directly or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.