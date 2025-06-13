Budd Little Named Grand Marshal of High Point National

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., in conjunction with event organizer Racer Productions, has announced that longtime public address announcer, event promoter, and motorcycle dealer Budd Little has been named Grand Marshal of this weekend’s UFO Plast High Point National, the fourth race of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The honor provides a unique opportunity to celebrate Little’s impactful legacy in the region, where he’s an icon affectionately referred to as the “Voice of Western Pennsylvania Motocross,” and will allow him to play an important role in the event by participating in several engagements.

“Buddy Little is a name that has been synonymous with the sport of motocross throughout Western Pennsylvania for more than 40 years. His passion for the sport and his commitment to providing a sense of community for enthusiasts across Pennsylvania and West Virginia is second to none and we want to celebrate his contributions,” said High Point National Event Director, Tim Cotter. “Above all, Buddy and his wife Kim are a part of our family here at High Point Raceway. They’ve played an important role in all our events at the ‘Country Club of Motocross’ for decades and the opportunity to honor Buddy as our Grand Marshal is befitting of everything he and Kim have done for us.”

A native of the Pittsburgh area, Little grew up racing and established business roots within the powersports industry as a motorcycle dealer. He continued to diversify his contributions by becoming a live event announcer at various events throughout the region, which made him a known commodity within the growing motocross community. The relationships he established ultimately led to a natural progression into event promotion, where he organized a variety of fair races, night races, and other local competitions. Along the way he made the connection with the Coombs family that put him at the forefront of the biggest events in motocross in the early 1980s, on both an amateur and professional level. He became the lead announcer for the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s and announced the numerous pro and amateur races at High Point Raceway, including the High Point National, all the way through the new millennium. In 2023, he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Racer Productions for his decades of service.