The fourth round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at the UFO Plastics High Point National in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450 Class
Jason Anderson – Knee | In
Anderson withdrew from the second moto at Thunder Valley after tweaking his knee. He’s in for High Point.
Justin Barcia - Knee | Out
Barcia has yet to race any of Pro Motocross due to a knee injury. He did start riding this week, though. Right now, it’s looking like he’ll return for Southwick.
Dylan Ferrandis – Leg | Out
Ferrandis is dealing with a stress fracture in his leg and will likely miss all Pro Motocross.
Grant Harlan – Ribs | In
Harlan broke several ribs at Hangtown. But, because he’s a total animal, he’s coming back for High Point.
Chase Sexton – Banged Up | Out
Sexton is out after crashing in the first moto at Fox Raceway. He didn’t break any bones but wants to make sure he’s back up to 100 percent before returning to racing.
250 Class
Max Anstie – Leg | Out
Anstie broke his leg in Birmingham and has been dealing with a difficult recovery. At the earliest he’ll be back for Ironman.
Daxton Bennick – Concussion, Back | Out
Bennick is out after sustaining a big concussion in Philadelphia. We don’t have a timetable on his return.
Pierce Brown – Back | Out
We don’t’ have a timeline on the return of Brown, who fractured his T5 vertebra in Tampa. He is back on the bike, however.
Trevor Colip – Femur, Stroke | Out
Colip had a bad crash during qualifying at Hangtown, in which he sustained a broken femur. At the hospital his condition unfortunately worsened after complications arose, as explained here.
Cole Davies - Arm, Nose | Out
Davies is out with a broken right arm and nose sustained during qualifying in Salt Lake City. A return date is unknown currently.
Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out
Ferry tore his Achilles at A1. He’s looking to return at RedBud.
Seth Hammaker – Banged Up | In
Hammaker had a couple crashes in the second moto at Hangtown and exited the moto early. He was slated to race Thunder Valley, but a late decision was made to sit out. The team told us Hammaker is planning on racing High Point.
Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out
McAdoo is recovering from a torn ACL. On Instagram he said he still has another couple of months before he’ll be released to ride.
Carson Mumford – Ankle | Out
Mumford injured his ankle in Birmingham and hasn’t raced since. He’s out for High Point.
Jett Reynolds – Leg | Out
Reynolds is back on the bike after breaking his leg during the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. He’s scheduled to return at Southwick.
Stilez Robertson - Wrist | Out
Robertson is dealing with nagging problems from a bad wrist injury. His team told us he’ll miss a minimum of two to three races, but as of now we don’t have a timetable on his return.
Jalek Swoll – Achilles | In
Swoll will make his return to racing at High Point after tearing his Achilles before the supercross season.