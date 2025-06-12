Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
News
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Anderson In and Jalek Swoll Makes 2025 Debut at High Point

June 12, 2025, 9:00am
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship

The fourth round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at the UFO Plastics High Point National in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Jason Anderson – Knee | In

Anderson withdrew from the second moto at Thunder Valley after tweaking his knee. He’s in for High Point.

Justin Barcia - Knee | Out

Barcia has yet to race any of Pro Motocross due to a knee injury. He did start riding this week, though. Right now, it’s looking like he’ll return for Southwick.

Dylan Ferrandis – Leg | Out

Ferrandis is dealing with a stress fracture in his leg and will likely miss all Pro Motocross.

Grant Harlan – Ribs | In

Harlan broke several ribs at Hangtown. But, because he’s a total animal, he’s coming back for High Point.

Chase Sexton – Banged Up | Out

Sexton is out after crashing in the first moto at Fox Raceway. He didn’t break any bones but wants to make sure he’s back up to 100 percent before returning to racing.

Sexton will miss another round of racing this weekend.
250 Class

Max Anstie – Leg | Out

Anstie broke his leg in Birmingham and has been dealing with a difficult recovery. At the earliest he’ll be back for Ironman.

Daxton Bennick – Concussion, Back | Out

Bennick is out after sustaining a big concussion in Philadelphia. We don’t have a timetable on his return. 

Pierce Brown – Back | Out

We don’t’ have a timeline on the return of Brown, who fractured his T5 vertebra in Tampa. He is back on the bike, however. 

Trevor Colip – Femur, Stroke | Out

Colip had a bad crash during qualifying at Hangtown, in which he sustained a broken femur. At the hospital his condition unfortunately worsened after complications arose, as explained here.

Cole Davies - Arm, Nose | Out

Davies is out with a broken right arm and nose sustained during qualifying in Salt Lake City. A return date is unknown currently.

Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out

Ferry tore his Achilles at A1. He’s looking to return at RedBud.

Seth Hammaker – Banged Up | In

Hammaker had a couple crashes in the second moto at Hangtown and exited the moto early. He was slated to race Thunder Valley, but a late decision was made to sit out. The team told us Hammaker is planning on racing High Point. 

Hammaker makes his return to racing at High Point.
Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out

McAdoo is recovering from a torn ACL. On Instagram he said he still has another couple of months before he’ll be released to ride.

Carson Mumford – Ankle | Out

Mumford injured his ankle in Birmingham and hasn’t raced since. He’s out for High Point.

Jett Reynolds – Leg | Out

Reynolds is back on the bike after breaking his leg during the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. He’s scheduled to return at Southwick. 

Stilez Robertson - Wrist | Out

Robertson is dealing with nagging problems from a bad wrist injury. His team told us he’ll miss a minimum of two to three races, but as of now we don’t have a timetable on his return.

Jalek Swoll – Achilles | In

Swoll will make his return to racing at High Point after tearing his Achilles before the supercross season.

Swoll will make his 2025 debut this Saturday.
