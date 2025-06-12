The fourth round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at the UFO Plastics High Point National in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Jason Anderson – Knee | In

Anderson withdrew from the second moto at Thunder Valley after tweaking his knee. He’s in for High Point.

Justin Barcia - Knee | Out

Barcia has yet to race any of Pro Motocross due to a knee injury. He did start riding this week, though. Right now, it’s looking like he’ll return for Southwick.

Dylan Ferrandis – Leg | Out

Ferrandis is dealing with a stress fracture in his leg and will likely miss all Pro Motocross.

Grant Harlan – Ribs | In

Harlan broke several ribs at Hangtown. But, because he’s a total animal, he’s coming back for High Point.

Chase Sexton – Banged Up | Out

Sexton is out after crashing in the first moto at Fox Raceway. He didn’t break any bones but wants to make sure he’s back up to 100 percent before returning to racing.