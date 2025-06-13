UFO Plast Headlines First Year of Support as Title Partner of High Point National

UFO Plast is one of the industry’s most highly regarded brands on a global scale, but its presence in America has been largely subdued. Its partnership with the SMX World Championship, the Pro Motocross Championship, and the High Point National signifies a historic milestone for UFO Plast as the company makes its first significant commitment with the world’s highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing series. The strategic partnership is part of a broader industrial expansion project for the brand within the United States, a market that plays a crucial role in UFO Plast’s future. The company was founded in 1977 in Tuscany, Italy, the same year the High Point National made its first appearance on the Pro Motocross schedule.

“Sponsoring these iconic competitions represents a key step in our growth journey and fills us with pride. We are thrilled to contribute to a sport that embodies the energy, innovation, and determination that define UFO Plast,” said the company’s CEO, Walter Bracci.

Three races into the 2025 season, Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence has asserted himself as the rider to beat in the 450 Class, as the former series champion has captured each overall victory thus far, going five for six in moto wins. While the young Australian’s lead in the championship standings has grown to an impressive 25 points, his success hasn’t been without fierce challenges from his rivals, notably Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Eli Tomac and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger. Lawrence has had to dig deep in each victorious effort and will almost certainly need to be at his best once again at High Point, where he has prevailed each of the past two seasons with an undefeated record.

In the 250 Class, it’s been a similar story for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan, the defending champion. Like Lawrence, Deegan brings a healthy 25-point lead into High Point and has been the rider to beat for much of the young season with back-to-back wins and a four moto win streak to open the summer. Last weekend, Deegan was faced with a bit of adversity, which ultimately saw his undefeated start come to an end as Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas was dominant on his way to the second win of his career. Nevertheless, Deegan still came out ahead by extending his points lead in a runner-up effort. Last season at High Point, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Ty Masterpool captured the team’s milestone 300th SMX victory at a track that has produced 10 different winners over the past decade and is poised to extend that total with a deep 250 Class field.

The UFO Plast High Point National will get underway this Saturday, June 14, with practice and qualifying starting at 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET, followed by opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET. Comprehensive live streaming coverage can be seen exclusively on Peacock, beginning at 7 a.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET with Race Day Live, followed by moto coverage at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

Tickets for High Point and the remaining eight races of the Pro Motocross Championship can be purchased by visiting www.ProMotocross.com.