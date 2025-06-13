UFO Plast Headlines First Year of Support as Title Partner of High Point National
The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., in conjunction with event organizer Racer Productions, is eager to welcome a new partner to American motocross in UFO Plast, a leader in producing off-road motorcycle accessories and components. In addition to being the “Official and Exclusive Plastics Products” of the SMX World Championship and the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, the Italian company will headline its first year of support as title sponsor of the 48th UFO Plast High Point National, the fourth race of the 2025 season and Round 21 of the SMX World Championship regular season, which will take place this Saturday, June 14, from the “Country Club of Motocross,” Pennsylvania’s High Point Raceway.
With a celebrated legacy that dates back to 1977, High Point Raceway has been a pillar of the Pro Motocross Championship for nearly 50 years. The venue hugs the Mason-Dixon Line, on the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and boasts undulating terrain that provides a natural amphitheater like setting for spectators and a dynamic track layout that constantly changes elevation and challenges riders with a unique mix of high speed, big air, and technicality. The pristine nature of the venue lent itself to the moniker “Country Club of Motocross” and its longstanding tradition as American motocross’ own Father’s Day celebration has made High Point one of the most anticipated stops on the championship calendar each summer. Moreover, with series organizers MX Sports Pro Racing and event organizer Racer Productions based in nearby Morgantown, West Virginia, the High Point National serves as the proverbial home race of the championship.
"We are excited to have UFO Plast on board for the entire SMX World Championship and having them as the title sponsor of the High Point National as well makes it even better," said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. "High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, is the home track for MX Sports as well as Racer X Illustrated and Racer Productions. My parents began holding the High Point National in 1977 and over the years it has become one of the pillars of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The High Point track is very popular with both the competitors and the fans who attend the big race every Father's Day weekend in June. We now look forward to having UFO Plast be a part of the event moving forward as well as with the entire SMX World Championship Series."
UFO Plast is one of the industry’s most highly regarded brands on a global scale, but its presence in America has been largely subdued. Its partnership with the SMX World Championship, the Pro Motocross Championship, and the High Point National signifies a historic milestone for UFO Plast as the company makes its first significant commitment with the world’s highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing series. The strategic partnership is part of a broader industrial expansion project for the brand within the United States, a market that plays a crucial role in UFO Plast’s future. The company was founded in 1977 in Tuscany, Italy, the same year the High Point National made its first appearance on the Pro Motocross schedule.
“Sponsoring these iconic competitions represents a key step in our growth journey and fills us with pride. We are thrilled to contribute to a sport that embodies the energy, innovation, and determination that define UFO Plast,” said the company’s CEO, Walter Bracci.
Three races into the 2025 season, Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence has asserted himself as the rider to beat in the 450 Class, as the former series champion has captured each overall victory thus far, going five for six in moto wins. While the young Australian’s lead in the championship standings has grown to an impressive 25 points, his success hasn’t been without fierce challenges from his rivals, notably Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Eli Tomac and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger. Lawrence has had to dig deep in each victorious effort and will almost certainly need to be at his best once again at High Point, where he has prevailed each of the past two seasons with an undefeated record.
In the 250 Class, it’s been a similar story for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan, the defending champion. Like Lawrence, Deegan brings a healthy 25-point lead into High Point and has been the rider to beat for much of the young season with back-to-back wins and a four moto win streak to open the summer. Last weekend, Deegan was faced with a bit of adversity, which ultimately saw his undefeated start come to an end as Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas was dominant on his way to the second win of his career. Nevertheless, Deegan still came out ahead by extending his points lead in a runner-up effort. Last season at High Point, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Ty Masterpool captured the team’s milestone 300th SMX victory at a track that has produced 10 different winners over the past decade and is poised to extend that total with a deep 250 Class field.
The UFO Plast High Point National will get underway this Saturday, June 14, with practice and qualifying starting at 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET, followed by opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET. Comprehensive live streaming coverage can be seen exclusively on Peacock, beginning at 7 a.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET with Race Day Live, followed by moto coverage at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.
Tickets for High Point and the remaining eight races of the Pro Motocross Championship can be purchased by visiting www.ProMotocross.com.
