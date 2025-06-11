Monster Energy AMA Supercross is about finesse. The AMA Pro Motocross Championship is about grit. Long motos on gnarly tracks in the summer heat are what makes this sport so damn difficult. We know who has been winning the races so far this summer, but who else is doing well? Hard charges. Solid results. Under the radar. See who has been underappreciated for their efforts through six motos.

Marchbanks has been riding extremely well, charging late in the motos. Speed and fitness are not in question. He was sixth at the opener, fifth at Hangtown, then fourth at Thunder Valley. After three rounds, he sits third in the points. It's a great start to the championship for someone used to 450F power in the last few seasons of Pro Motocross. It was a tough blow for Marchbanks to equal his teammate Levi Kitchen’s scores but land fourth due to Kitchen’s second moto being better. Podiums are coming.

Cochran is in a tough spot: coming off an injury with limited races under his belt this calendar year and in a contract year. The best thing someone in this situation can do is get out front… and that is exactly what he has been doing! Finishes of 14-11 (12th overall), 12-12 (11th overall), and 13-6 (seventh overall) have been pretty solid and better than his rookie results at those same rounds, even though this year these three are his first races back since his broken leg in November. Cochran sits ninth in the standings.

Vohland has moto finishes of 12-10-14-11-12-9 and overall finishes of ninth, 12th, and 11th, respectively, as he learns Pro Motocross with that well-covered rear hand brake. The #92 machine is tenth in 250 points. Watch for some single-digit finishes once the series hits some East Coast ruts.