Monster Energy AMA Supercross is about finesse. The AMA Pro Motocross Championship is about grit. Long motos on gnarly tracks in the summer heat are what makes this sport so damn difficult. We know who has been winning the races so far this summer, but who else is doing well? Hard charges. Solid results. Under the radar. See who has been underappreciated for their efforts through six motos.
Garrett Marchbanks
Marchbanks has been riding extremely well, charging late in the motos. Speed and fitness are not in question. He was sixth at the opener, fifth at Hangtown, then fourth at Thunder Valley. After three rounds, he sits third in the points. It's a great start to the championship for someone used to 450F power in the last few seasons of Pro Motocross. It was a tough blow for Marchbanks to equal his teammate Levi Kitchen’s scores but land fourth due to Kitchen’s second moto being better. Podiums are coming.
Casey Cochran
Cochran is in a tough spot: coming off an injury with limited races under his belt this calendar year and in a contract year. The best thing someone in this situation can do is get out front… and that is exactly what he has been doing! Finishes of 14-11 (12th overall), 12-12 (11th overall), and 13-6 (seventh overall) have been pretty solid and better than his rookie results at those same rounds, even though this year these three are his first races back since his broken leg in November. Cochran sits ninth in the standings.
Maximus Vohland
Vohland has moto finishes of 12-10-14-11-12-9 and overall finishes of ninth, 12th, and 11th, respectively, as he learns Pro Motocross with that well-covered rear hand brake. The #92 machine is tenth in 250 points. Watch for some single-digit finishes once the series hits some East Coast ruts.
Mikkel Haarup
Haarup got off to a great start in moto one in Colorado, and running with the front gang in the first moto, even running as high as third before finishing seventh. He went down in the second moto early and charged back to 13th. He was 15th overall at the opener (15-16), then seventh overall (10-9) at Hangtown, and ninth overall at Thunder Valley. The Dutch rider sits 11th in the standings after a few rounds of brand-new tracks and in a brand-new series.
"I think this was rather successful, taking everything into consideration,” he said in a post-race release from Triumph. “I had a good start in moto one and made passes on the first lap for the first time! That was good. I am getting the intensity up a little bit. I had a bad jump in the second moto and was in the pack. I took a trip into the fence and had to untangle myself but came from dead last to 12th. I’m happy with my efforts."
Dilan Schwartz
Schwartz might not be a big-name guy, but his Pro Motocross skills are impressive. Ever since dipping his toes into the Pro Motocross water years ago after Loretta Lynn’s—which was already five years ago now—Schwartz has shown speed and grit late into the motos. He was dealing with a lingering wrist issue that seems to be past him now. This year is his first go-round on a YZ250F after the BarX team switched to BluCru machines. Schwartz’s finishes have been: 24-13 for 17th overall, 9-13 for ninth overall, and 10-10 on the day for eighth overall, respectively. He was the second highest-finishing Yamaha rider behind Haiden Deegan. Not too bad.