Cameron McAdoo has taken to Instagram to provide an update on his injury recovery. An Instagram post from the Iowa native explained his recovery has “been going well” but he did not give a clear timeline on his return to racing, stating: “I still have a couple months until the doctors will release me to be back on the motorcycle.” Through 20 rounds of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship, McAdoo sits 48th in the 250SMX standings, well outside of making the SMX LCQ cut off with over half of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship left to race. Chances are we will not see the #50 machine back on track before next year's Monster Energy AMA Supercross season.

The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider suffered a torn ACL in his knee right before the start of the 250SX East Division in February, although he was set on pushing through the injury with hopes of battling for the championship. He toughed out a strong third-place finish at the Tampa SX opener behind Yamaha teammates Max Anstie and Daxton Bennick but then suffered a big crash late in the second race (Detroit SX) that resulted in a red flag so he could be tended to. Two tough go rounds at Ford Field for the Iowa native. Luckily, he escaped major injury.

“I ended up with a cut and some stitches,” he said afterwards. “Other than that, I think I’m okay.”

McAdoo tried to race the Daytona SX but tweaked his knee worse, causing him to pull out of the Daytona SX. Then, he underwent surgery for his knee injury that week, ending his season and chances at the 250SX East title.

While McAdoo has been sidelined, the team still has had a full roster with Levi Kitchen, Garrett Marchbanks, Ty Masterpool, Seth Hammaker, and 17-year-old Drew Adams racing in Pro Motocross.