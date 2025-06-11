Robbie Wageman to Return to Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha for 2026 Supercross

The following press release is from Team Solitaire:

Wageman Is Back (Again) With Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha For 2026

After missing nearly, the entire 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season due to a wrist injury, Robbie Wageman has already found a home for next season - once again, with a familiar crew. The likeable Southern California native has re-signed with Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha for the 2026 season, marking his sixth year with the squad.

Wageman turned pro in 2017 and first joined the Yamaha-backed team in 2020. Since then, he's notched a career-best 7th place finish in 2022, earned nine top-10s, and wrapped up the 2022 250SX West season ranked 9th overall. His resume also includes an AMA Pro Motocross 125 All-Star podium, multiple 125 All-Star top-5 finishes, and titles at both Mammoth and the 2-Stroke World Championships.

“The average marriage in the U.S. lasts about eight years - and we’re nipping at that with Robbie heading into year six,” joked Chris Elliott. “Robbie missing most of 2025 didn’t just hurt our results, it left a hole in the program’s vibe. We love Robbie and the whole Wageman family and that makes going racing fun. The plan with Robbie hasn’t changed: give him the platform to prove himself and then watch him leave us in the dust. We’re all hoping 2026 is that year.”

Supercross won’t be the only thing on the calendar. Wageman and the team will kick things off this fall with the 2025–2026 AMA Arenacross Series, followed by appearances at the 2-Stroke World Championship and other select events that will bring the team closer to fans across the country.

