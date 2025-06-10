Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Garrett Marchbanks is the quiet success story of the summer so far. The Utah man is riding very well [third in 250 points] but also hasn't been noticed that much. Why? Well, mostly because his starts are still a struggle, so he's often coming from the back, off the radar. Further, at Thunder Valley he was truly not noticed in moto two because his transponder was ripped off in a first-turn crash, which meant his impressive second-moto charge didn't even register at first!

Once the scores were fixed and Marchbanks' actual position was accounted for, he finished the second moto in eighth, making for another impressive comeback. His 3-8 scores left him tied for the day with teammate Levi Kitchen (3-8 scores). Kitchen got the podium nod via the second moto tie breaker.

Still, Marchbanks has gone 6-5-4 to start the season in 250 overalls. He's third in points. He has that first-moto podium. He's been rock solid. This was his take on Thunder Valley, via a Kawasaki PR.

“It was a solid day today, one of my best finishes out here at Thunder Valley. I’m super pumped to get my first ever moto podium in the 250 Class, which is super cool. Qualifying went great, I was fourth overall in qualifying. I’ve been super consistent in qualifying so far in the first three rounds, averaging around fourth or fifth. The motos have been great, I just need to get a better start. The first moto was alright I was able to make my way through the pack coming from 16th to third, which I feel is great. I think with the elevation it was super hard and how deep it was today on the start definitely made it a little difficult. Second moto I was feeling good, thought I had a great jump but came into the first turn and everyone was fighting for the same line that caused a lot of guys to go down. I got stuck in that pileup and was 39th once I got up. I charged my way back to eighth, but my transponder broke, so I wasn’t sure where I was running. It was a solid day though I got fourth overall, I’m happy with three races around the Top 5. I’m just happy with the consistency at the first three rounds, I haven’t been this consistent outdoors in the past, so we’re just going to keep building on that.”