Michael Mosiman Riding Well Despite DNF in Colorado: “I’m leaving with my head held high”

Looking at the results page, Michael Mosiman’s overall finishes of eighth, tenth, and 14th through three rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship do not look great. On a top factory team that demands podiums, wins, and championships, it is not easy to battle back from injury after injury, but the California native has persevered, and learned over the years. And you have to realize the opening round of Pro Motocross two weeks ago was his first race since the 2023 Hangtown Motocross Classic, when he was injured and nearly called it a career.

But he came back and made a return to racing this year. His overall results through three rounds do not show the progress he has made, nor the speed and fitness he has, and the #93 machine has even had some style again.

At the opening round, Mosiman scored 11-8 moto scores for eighth overall, again in his first Pro Motocross race in nearly two years. Last weekend in the heat at the Hangtown Motocross Classic, he was a strong fifth in the first moto after a great charge. In the second moto, he made his way up to fourth and was going after Levi Kitchen for the final spot on the podium. Time was running out, with just three laps to go, and Mosiman had a costly crash pushing for that potential podium. The #93 got back up and going again, finishing the moto 17th. Oh, what could have been!

Watch the Weege Show below, around the 1:53 mark, where Mosiman talks about pushing for a podium spot, which caused the crash.