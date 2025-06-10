Michael Mosiman Riding Well Despite DNF in Colorado: “I’m leaving with my head held high”
Looking at the results page, Michael Mosiman’s overall finishes of eighth, tenth, and 14th through three rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship do not look great. On a top factory team that demands podiums, wins, and championships, it is not easy to battle back from injury after injury, but the California native has persevered, and learned over the years. And you have to realize the opening round of Pro Motocross two weeks ago was his first race since the 2023 Hangtown Motocross Classic, when he was injured and nearly called it a career.
But he came back and made a return to racing this year. His overall results through three rounds do not show the progress he has made, nor the speed and fitness he has, and the #93 machine has even had some style again.
At the opening round, Mosiman scored 11-8 moto scores for eighth overall, again in his first Pro Motocross race in nearly two years. Last weekend in the heat at the Hangtown Motocross Classic, he was a strong fifth in the first moto after a great charge. In the second moto, he made his way up to fourth and was going after Levi Kitchen for the final spot on the podium. Time was running out, with just three laps to go, and Mosiman had a costly crash pushing for that potential podium. The #93 got back up and going again, finishing the moto 17th. Oh, what could have been!
Watch the Weege Show below, around the 1:53 mark, where Mosiman talks about pushing for a podium spot, which caused the crash.
“I’m measuring progress and today was a lot of progress,” Mosiman said. “Progress on the bike, progress on the track.”
The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider was pushing the tempo again at the third round in Colorado over the weekend, but suffered a mechanical issue, scoring 38th. He was not alone as several different riders delt with bike issues in the elevation.
With a very outside gate pick, he got caught up in a turn one pileup off the start of the second moto but fought his way back to finish seventh and his 38-7 landed him 14th overall. A quiet but strong day. Even with the DNF in the first moto, Mosiman was the second-best rider on the team that day, behind only Haiden Deegan’s 2-2, as Kayden Minear finished 18-12 (16th overall) in his first U.S. Pro Motocross race and Nate Thrasher finished 19-18 for 19th overall.
Mosiman said the following in Yamaha’s post-race press release:
“In the first moto, I had a top-10 start and worked forward to fourth before having bike issues, which caused me to exit the race early. In the second moto, I had the 38th gate pick and had to line up on the far inside. I didn’t get a very good start and was caught behind a pileup in the first turn. However, with all the adversity on the day, I was very proud that I was able to ride strong all moto and moved my way from near last to seventh by the end of it. I’m leaving with my head held high and a positive outlook on the season ahead. We have many more races to go.”
Remember, Mosiman earned a moto win (2022 Hangtown, first moto) and has landed three career overall podiums. It would not be surprising to see Mosiman land on the podium again this summer, whether it be for a moto or the overall.
Michael MosimanSebastopol, CA
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|14
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|June 7, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic
|250
|May 31, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
MotocrossFox Raceway
|250
|May 24, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F