Weege Show: Old Australian Stories with Yarrive and Hunter Plus More from Thunder Valley

Jason Weigandt meets up with Quad Lock Honda team owner Yarrive Konsky and Hunter Lawrence to hear some Australian back story, and gets a quick chat with WMX racers Lala Turner and Jordan Jarvis after a great day of racing at round three of Pro Motocross and SMX in Thunder Valley. Presented by Motosport.com. Go to Mototsport.com/win to enter the ultimate ride sweepstakes and take a shot at a brand new 2025 Yamaha YZ450F, plus all sorts of weekly prizes!