Justin Cooper: 7 Visits to Thunder Valley, 6 Overall Podiums

Justin Cooper gels well with Thunder Valley Motocross Park. There are several different factors that come into play: racing on a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing machine at elevation, roll speed, his fitness, lines, etc., but whatever it is, Cooper has excelled at the Colorado circuit.

In seven total starts (six in 250 Class, one so far in 450 Class) entering today, Cooper has six total overall podiums, including two wins—both in the 250 Class. The New York native has overall finishes of 3-2-1-1-4-2 in the 250 Class to go along with his third overall in the 450 Class last year. Will the #32 land another overall podium—or even his first career 450 Class overall win—here today? It sounds odd to say keep an eye on him because he was the fastest overall qualifier today (for the first time in his career), but do not be surprised to see him land on the overall podium.

Justin Cooper’s Results at Thunder Valley National