Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Qualifying Race Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying Race Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Karlis Alberts Reisulis
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
News
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
News
Justin Cooper: 7 Visits to Thunder Valley, 6 Overall Podiums

June 7, 2025, 12:35pm
Justin Cooper gels well with Thunder Valley Motocross Park. There are several different factors that come into play: racing on a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing machine at elevation, roll speed, his fitness, lines, etc., but whatever it is, Cooper has excelled at the Colorado circuit.

In seven total starts (six in 250 Class, one so far in 450 Class) entering today, Cooper has six total overall podiums, including two wins—both in the 250 Class. The New York native has overall finishes of 3-2-1-1-4-2 in the 250 Class to go along with his third overall in the 450 Class last year. Will the #32 land another overall podium—or even his first career 450 Class overall win—here today? It sounds odd to say keep an eye on him because he was the fastest overall qualifier today (for the first time in his career), but do not be surprised to see him land on the overall podium.

Justin Cooper’s Results at Thunder Valley National

Justin Cooper

Justin Cooper

Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
3
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		450June 8, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
2
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 10, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 11, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 5, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250October 3, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 1, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 2, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
How will Justin Cooper finish at the Thunder Valley National today?
How will Justin Cooper finish at the Thunder Valley National today? Align Media
Read Now
