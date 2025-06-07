MXGP

It was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing who took the fastest laps in both Free & Time Practice sessions earlier in the day, with Lucas Coenen claiming top spot in the morning, but it was Jeffrey Herlings who flexed his recovering muscles to outpace the teenager by just over half a second in the afternoon. Fantic Factory Racing MXGP star Brian Bogers was third fastest, ahead of his teammate Glenn Coldenhoff and incoming red plate holder Romain Febvre for Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP.

Herlings used his pole position to take his customary inside gate position, and although Coenen moved towards his line, the Belgian then ran wide, allowing Herlings and Honda HRC’s Ruben Fernandez to fire past him!

A few corners later and Coenen, who had to hold his line against the fast-starting Fantic Factory Racing MXGP rider Andrea Bonacorsi, dived to the inside of Fernandez to take over second and charge after Herlings!

Febvre, meanwhile, moved past Bonacorsi and then Coldenhoff to finish the first full lap in fourth position, taking until lap three to demote Fernandez from third. He set his sights on the KTM riders ahead and the chase was on!

The three Fantics of Coldenhoff, Bonacorsi, and Bogers held fifth to seventh positions for the entire race, but behind them it was local sensation Mairis Pumpurs who got the crowd into it, completing the first lap in eighth on his Motosports Racing Team Husqvarna! He held on there until lap five, when sand-loving Brit Ben Watson got past for MRT Racing Team Beta.

The home hero faded back to 17th as the rest of the MXGP elite showed their stamina and tenacity. Watson was passed on lap eight by Brent Van Doninck, who took his first Qualifying Race points of the year in eighth, with Jeremy Seewer taking the final point for Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX-Team, behind Watson, making it six manufacturers in the top ten!

A no-score for Maxime Renaux, suffering with a poor start for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP, means that the Frenchman has lost third in the series to Coldenhoff. Fernandez, returning from a big crash which knocked him out of the previous round in Germany at the start of race one, must have been relieved with a solid race to fourth which sees him now level on points with his injured teammate Tim Gajser.

All eyes were on the battle up front, however, as Febvre looked ready to pounce on his main Championship rival Coenen, and their pace brought them to the rear wheel of Herlings! Coenen briefly broke the Frenchman’s charge, but couldn’t pull the trigger on the leading KTM, allowing the Kawasaki man to make one last desperate lunge on the final lap!

Febvre wasn’t able to make it pay, however, and had to settle for the loss of another point to the teenager, cutting his lead in the Championship to 35 points. Herlings’ victory was his first on a Saturday since Indonesia in July last year, and puts him just 16 points behind Seewer for ninth in the Championship. Incidentally, he is only 99 points behind Coldenhoff for third in the Championship. A gap worth watching!

Will “The Bullet” move on to take his ninth GP win on the Latvian sand tomorrow, or will the Championship leaders find an answer for him? You need to join us for Grand Prix Sunday to find out!

Jeffrey Herlings: "It’s really good to come off a win last weekend and to take pole today. Saturday is usually a tough day for me, but I managed to get it done in qualifying, even with the rain overnight and yesterday. Let’s make the best of tomorrow and try to be back on the podium."