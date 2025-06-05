The weather may be much easier on riders this weekend, but the elevation does cause its own unique challenges. The lack of power means that riders will be working harder to go fast. They will be able to ride more aggressively as the bikes will be slower and react less violently. That more aggressive riding comes at a cost, though, as heart rates will be pushed higher in an environment that offers less oxygen to sustain it. It’s common for riders to notice that they are breathing heavier than normal, especially in qualifying practice. The adrenalin of the race can help tamp down the effects of this but every rider outside of Eli Tomac, who trains at 6,100 feet in Cortez, will notice the elevation at some point.

Overall, Thunder Valley is an elite round of the series. It feels like a “modern” round even though this event dates back decades (with a hiatus in the ‘90s). It’s one of those races you’d bring someone to as a representation of what the series is about.

Who’s Hot

Haiden Deegan is four for four to start this 2025 Pro Motocross Championship. This is the Deegs we were promised. Fitness, check. Speed, check. Trolling skills, check.

Jo Shimoda has been lurking with a 2-2-2-2 bridesmaid role to Deegan. He has been the surprise of the series thus far in the best way.

Casey Cochran led laps and although he didn’t sustain it like he wanted to, that was the flash he needed. Leading laps will keep you in a factory truck.

Levi Kitchen needed that… badly. His opening round was a train wreck. This was a tough ask under harsh conditions, and he delivered. Solid bounce back for The Chef.

Jett Lawrence didn’t have his best day but per usual, he found a way to win the overall. He has won 17 out of 18 premier class overalls he’s entered. That’s a serious propensity for winning.

Eli Tomac shoulda coulda woulda been in the fight for the win. Instead, a bad start and tip over kept him off the overall podium which is wild after how the first moto went. He simply cannot give Jett points.

Aaron Plessinger is still looking for that moto win but he’s riding incredibly well. His second overall in that field is impressive.

Justin Cooper has two second place finishes out of four motos. That’s pretty solid! His overall results don’t reflect how good half of his motos have been. If he keeps this up, he has a real chance of entering the SMX Playoffs with the #1 seed (as does AP7).