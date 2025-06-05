After a brutal weekend in northern California, we return to a bit of normalcy as the series rolls into Lakewood, Colorado for round three of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. One of the most popular rounds, Thunder Valley has a lot to offer everyone attending regardless of the context. The suburban location is incredibly convenient, the hillside track creates great viewing, the unique paddock surface lowers the dust factor, and the weather is typically ideal. As for the riders, there are specific variables to work through but overall, you won’t find many negative comments on this venue.
The start is straight uphill and tests engine capabilities like most rounds can’t. The 5000+ of elevation puts a strain on power output, robbing engines of the oxygen they so badly need to reach peak efficiency. The teams will use every trick in the book to offset this difficulty. They will use the most aggressive engine spec they trust, rearrange the fuel maps, and increase sprocket size all in an effort to minimize the elevation’s negative impact of their motorcycle’s performance. In the end, riders will still feel the lack of power as it’s nearly impossible to replace a 20-30% power loss in extreme cases. But there is a story in who can bring the best package possible. Watch the first corner and see if there’s any consistency for team and color of motorcycle, that usually tells the tale.
The rest of the racetrack is built upon the hillside that the start climbs. Most of the course is on an angle which forces riders to focus on body positioning and technique. Whether descending, ascending, or cornering off-camber, this track asks a lot of riders. The descents will test suspension settings as those who can accelerate or at minimum, release the brakes down the hills will benefit. Those that have the torque to exit the soft, mulched corners and climb the hills with speed will blow past those that don’t. Further, the riders that can find edge grip as they traverse awkwardly angled corners will use that feel to lower their lap times. Many asks at Thunder Valley and the answers will make the difference.
The weather may be much easier on riders this weekend, but the elevation does cause its own unique challenges. The lack of power means that riders will be working harder to go fast. They will be able to ride more aggressively as the bikes will be slower and react less violently. That more aggressive riding comes at a cost, though, as heart rates will be pushed higher in an environment that offers less oxygen to sustain it. It’s common for riders to notice that they are breathing heavier than normal, especially in qualifying practice. The adrenalin of the race can help tamp down the effects of this but every rider outside of Eli Tomac, who trains at 6,100 feet in Cortez, will notice the elevation at some point.
Overall, Thunder Valley is an elite round of the series. It feels like a “modern” round even though this event dates back decades (with a hiatus in the ‘90s). It’s one of those races you’d bring someone to as a representation of what the series is about.
Who’s Hot
Haiden Deegan is four for four to start this 2025 Pro Motocross Championship. This is the Deegs we were promised. Fitness, check. Speed, check. Trolling skills, check.
Jo Shimoda has been lurking with a 2-2-2-2 bridesmaid role to Deegan. He has been the surprise of the series thus far in the best way.
Casey Cochran led laps and although he didn’t sustain it like he wanted to, that was the flash he needed. Leading laps will keep you in a factory truck.
Levi Kitchen needed that… badly. His opening round was a train wreck. This was a tough ask under harsh conditions, and he delivered. Solid bounce back for The Chef.
Jett Lawrence didn’t have his best day but per usual, he found a way to win the overall. He has won 17 out of 18 premier class overalls he’s entered. That’s a serious propensity for winning.
Eli Tomac shoulda coulda woulda been in the fight for the win. Instead, a bad start and tip over kept him off the overall podium which is wild after how the first moto went. He simply cannot give Jett points.
Aaron Plessinger is still looking for that moto win but he’s riding incredibly well. His second overall in that field is impressive.
Justin Cooper has two second place finishes out of four motos. That’s pretty solid! His overall results don’t reflect how good half of his motos have been. If he keeps this up, he has a real chance of entering the SMX Playoffs with the #1 seed (as does AP7).
Who’s Not
Chance Hymas suffered from a mid-week ailment and sat out the second moto. I still believe he will win a moto this summer, but the points situation is now code red.
Jeremy Martin’s run at 2025 is basically over. He’s going to make a final go at Spring Creek, but this wasn’t how anyone envisioned the first two rounds shaping up.
Tom Vialle lost a boatload of points at Hangtown. I thought he might be able to hang around this summer like how he’s done it in SX but that feels fraught now.
Jorge Prado is working through things but he’s currently not where anyone thought he would be. His starts are hindering any possibility of leading laps, but the raw speed isn’t there, either.
Bold Predictions
Haiden Deegan spends the week studying the Yen and watching Godzilla movies as he prepares to chirp Shimoda in the coming weeks.
The Southwick round is becoming more and more interesting by the day.
John Tomac rides his MTB from Cortez up to Lakewood to celebrate his Grand Marshal nod.
80-year-old Roger Decoster agrees to race Sexton’s bike at Colorado. He turns in 7-3 scores.
My Picks
250
Haiden
Jo
Hymas
450
Jettson
Tomac
J-Coop