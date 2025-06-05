What You Missed on PulpMX Show #628 with Plessinger, Stewart, Nicoletti, and Lindstrom

Show #628 of the Pulp MX Show presented by Motosport.com, Decal Works, and Fly Racing went off this Monday night on the heels of round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown. Keefer Inc. Testing’s Kris Keefer was in studio, and he and Steve Matthes were joined on the phone by special guests: Thunder Valley’s David Clabaugh, Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart, and Honda HRC Progressive team manager Lars Lindstrom. Phil Nicoletti also called in for his weekly check-in, fresh off his return to racing with the WLTN Kawasaki team. Keefer and Matthes also discussed Steve’s Road to Loretta’s and their weekend at the Fox Raceway Regional. (You can listen to the full episode below if you want to).

For the second year in a row, Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger had a Hangtown moto win snatched away in the closing stages of the race. Last year, he fell victim to his teammate Chase Sexton’s incredible charge from last to first, and this past weekend, it was “beast mode” from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac who stole the win from AP with a lap and a half to go. Plessinger comfortably led for 30 minutes, and on the podium, he claimed he got mixed up with how many laps were left in the moto. On the show, he admitted he still had no idea what happened.

“I think I would have been fine if I didn’t try to sprint to get away from them. Eli got within a second of me, and I don’t know what made me think we only had two laps left. I’m still so confused at what made me think that,” he said.

The heat was one of the major topics of the weekend, but AP said it would be business as usual this week at Baker’s Factory.

“I’m decent; the only thing is my calves are sore. Other than that, I’m pretty good. I was pretty hydrated going in, so I didn’t have that much of a struggle, other than just being so dang hot. At the end of those motos, my feet were on fire. We’re riding tomorrow.”

He joked about having the sleeves cut off his jersey on the podium, saying, “I told them to cut the sleeves off, dude! I was so hot; I said, ‘Does anyone have scissors?’ Somebody around there did, and I was like can you please cut the sleeves off this thing?”

Plessinger also talked about his recent appearance on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast, how cool of an experience it was, and how he was able to have Jr. sign his diecast car!

“I was so nervous, dude. I don’t think I’ve ever gotten like that with another person before. Just being around him was like, holy crap.”

Matthes ended the interview with a recent stat that MX Reference found: Aaron holds the record for most 450 MX races by a 250MX champion without a 450 moto win. He’ll look to change that this weekend in Colorado!