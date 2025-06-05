Five-Round WSX Schedule Announced for Fall 2025

The 2025 season, the second under SX Global management, also marks the launch of a fresh new look for World Supercross – reflecting what makes it stand out as the only Supercross championship that takes the sport around the world. At the heart of the rebrand is a curved, globe-inspired logo – a shape that reflects the international scale of the series and the millions of dirt bike fans worldwide.

The tough, edgy new “W” takes its cues from the rugged design of supercross tyres. It’s a mark built to represent the grit, energy, and momentum of the sport. Fans will see this new identity come to life throughout the season – across visuals, photography, digital platforms, and at rounds around the world.

Tom Burwell, CEO of World Supercross, said: “The 2025 calendar is a defining moment for World Supercross, as we continue to push the sport to new territories and audiences. Expanding into new regions like Malaysia, Argentina and South Africa, alongside returning to key markets like Canada and Australia, highlights our vision to make supercross a truly global spectacle. Delivering elite supercross racing to five continents for the first time is a huge moment. This will be the biggest and best season yet.”

Antonio Alia Portela, FIM Motocross Commission Director, added: “SX Global is laying the foundations for a bold new era for the FIM World Supercross Championship. Having delivered an exciting championship of racing last year, they are proving their ambition this season by taking supercross further across the globe and creating a World Championship for fans in every continent to get excited about. Starting with a statement event in Kuala Lumpur before concluding in Cape Town, we are excited to see the best riders on the planet battle once again for the ultimate prize – the title of World Champion.”

Eli Tomac (450cc), Shane McElrath (250cc), and Fire Power Honda (Team) claimed victory in 2024, but with a new season comes fresh rivalries, intense battles, and the opportunity for new riders to make their mark on a global stage.

Team and rider announcements will be released throughout the year as the pace picks up to the first gate drop in Kuala Lumpur.

For more information, please visit www.wsxchampionship.com.

2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Calendar: