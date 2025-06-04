Steve Matthes’ Observations From Hangtown

Round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship was up in Northern California for the Hangtown Motocross Classic, and hey, did you hear that it was hot? Yup, full heater up there, and you could see it on the riders' faces after the moto. Heck, Jason Thomas and Jason Weigandt disagreed, but I thought after moto one that Eli Tomac, who’s an absolute animal, looked a bit worked even. Yes, it was that hot.

The second motos were shortened to 25 minutes plus two laps from the regular 30 minutes, and I wasn’t there, so I can’t say for sure how hot it was, but I did see social media discourse (of course there’s social media discourse; there’s social media discourse about everything, even puppies!) about the decision. I know the riders were asked, and I know that no one respects the legends of MX like Jeff Ward more than I do. But when I see a guy like Jeff posting about how they used to race in this heat—and they certainly did—Jeff forgets that they had hour-long intermissions between motos. I know this because I went to those nationals back then.

We had Malcolm Stewart on the PulpMX Show last night, and he told us he got out of the cooling pool after moto one, and the horn for staging the 450MX second moto went off. Which means he had about 10 minutes to suit up and head to the line. I know Bob Hannah was tougher than anyone today, and I know two-strokes were better than four-strokes, and we walked uphill to school both ways back in the day, but we also used to smoke on airplanes, so I think we’re smarter now than we were back in the day. The extra five minutes the guys went wasn’t really going to change anything.