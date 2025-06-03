Deegan is Rolling as Several Other 250 Title Contenders Struggle Early in 2025 Pro Motocross

This AMA Pro Motocross Championship was hyped up to be Haiden Deegan vs the field in the 250 Class. But so far, that is not exactly what we have gotten, as Deegan has scored all four moto wins as the field has run into trouble. Deegan won the 2024 250 Class Pro Motocross title and was expected to be even stronger this year, especially coming off his 250SX West title in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. As I wrote after the opening Pro Motocross round, Deegan has the physical and mental side locked down at the moment. He showed those smarts and efficiencies again in the heat of California, not forcing moves early in the first moto. Still, he got into P1 and checked out, both motos. He already has 100 points and is the best rider at the moment, although it is still early, it does not look like anything will be slowing him down any time soon.

Jo Shimoda has clearly been the second-best guy, and his results show it with four second-place finishes. He sits 12 points down from Deegan and he seems to be really only lacking the top end speed.

But of the other main pre-season championship favorites—Levi Kitchen, Tom Vialle, and Chance Hymas—have all three suffered at least one DNF and zero points in a moto. Not that Deegan needed it, as he has gone four-for-four, but the other contenders are all in the hole at least one entire moto. Can they fight out of it and give Deegan a run for his money? Or will another rider step up? Here is a look at the pre-season title contenders’ start to the season.

Points: 52 | -48 from Deegan

The bad moto: DNF (38th officially) in Fox Raceway Second Moto

At the opening round, Kitchen rode to a tenth-place finish in moto one, which is not where anyone expected he would be. He was then running tenth again in moto two until his chain derailed late in the moto, giving him a 38th after he did not finish. So, his tenth from moto one gave him 12 points at the opening round, when Deegan scored 50.

Kitchen rebounded with a solid 3-3 day for third overall (40 total points) in the heat at the Hangtown Motocross Classic, but again, Deegan scored 50 points. kitchen leaves round two tied for fifth in points with Tom Vialle, both 48 down from Deegan.