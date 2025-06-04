One week later brought the Hangtown Motocross Classic and brutal 102-degree temperatures to sunburnt Rancho Cordova, California. Despite the brutal and oppressive heat, New York native Cooper rode to 4-2 moto scores to find a step on the podium in Northern California.

“Yeah, the heat was no joke,” explained Cooper of the scorcher at Prairie City SVRA Park. “I think everyone heard about it. It was definitely no fun; I can tell you that. I felt good on the bike all day. I felt really good physically, I just got super-hot and other than that, I didn’t get tired much. The heat, though, is a whole different challenge, you know? It’s not something that we get a whole lot. It surprises us every time we do get it.”

His favorite racing circuit on the AMA Pro MX schedule, Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado will be Justin Cooper’s next stop come this weekend.

“Just with my results there, I seem to really thrive at that track,” he said. “Ever since I went pro, I’ve only missed the podium once. That was in 2022, and I got fourth overall and went 3-3 that day. That place is special for me. I don’t know what it is, but yeah, something with me and that place clicks. Being at elevation, the bike is a little bit slower and it is definitely more demanding physically. It’s hard to breath and that stuff. I don’t know… It’s just a unique event and one that stands out to me, for sure.”

Immediately following the Thunder Valley race, the AMA Pro MX contingent will head east, stopping next at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania. Two weeks later, Justin Cooper and his competitors will compete in the sand box known as The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts.

“Mount Morris? Yeah, I don’t really like that place. I had a couple of big crashes there. It’s tricky and it’s really technical and you’re riding on the side of a hill a lot, so that’s probably why I don’t really enjoy it. However, it is a great racetrack. I do respect that track. I’ve had good rides there in the past, but definitely not one that I look forward to as far as racing. And with Southwick, it’s kind of crazy that I haven’t ridden there more with growing up through the amateur ranks. It’s obviously one of those tracks that is really physically demanding and by far the hardest one. Just finding a good flow on that track is important for the whole moto. Yeah, definitely not a track to override because you can be pretty slow, quick.”