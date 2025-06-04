Justin Cooper took third in the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and currently sits fourth in the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, just three points out of second. Cooper has been a sensation throughout the stadium and natural terrain racing seasons this year. On the works Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F, the 27-year-old put the finishing touches on his ‘25 stadium tour by standing on the podium following the last three main events of the season. At the AMA Pro Motocross Championship opening round at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, he raced to 2-8 moto scores for fifth overall, and then hit the podium with 5-2 moto finishes at the Hangtown Motocross Classic. This forthcoming Saturday brings round three of the outdoor series at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado and Justin Cooper is ready.
“Yeah, it’s been going really well. It’s been consistently good, so I’m just trying to get that next step,” said Cooper this week. “We just got done with the California swing. We’ve been going back-and-forth to Florida and doing a little bit of testing during the week and trying to get the bike a little bit better. So far it has been a good start to the series with a fifth at Pala and a third at Hangtown and we have my favorite outdoor race of the year at Thunder Valley this weekend.”
Third overall in the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross Championship and with four podium finishes, Cooper believes the seventeen-round stadium tour mentally prepared him for the opening phase of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
“I would say it was more of a confidence booster,” explained Cooper. “Just to see the progress. I’ve had a pretty good healthy streak going on here. Knock on wood. It’s good to kind of compare last year and my rookie season to this year. Just knowing that I was that little bit better this year in supercross, I felt like that should translate to the outdoor series and so far, it has. I’ve already achieved better finishes than I have in all of my rookie season. You know everything is on the right track and I feel like I’m a better rider all around, too.”
And one now topped off with self-confidence.
“Yeah, when the confidence stuff is going good, it definitely helps. Just being at every race, you learn a lot. You know you can’t replace that experience with anything else. It’s very valuable and it’s been awesome to see the progress and kind of feed off that.”
Cooper's strong opener at Pala has set the tone for the summer, starting it with a runner-up finish in the first moto of the season.
“Yeah, it was really good,” reflected Cooper of the outdoor opener. “Pala is my least favorite track. It was a really good first moto. Honestly, it was a little bit better than I thought I would do and yeah, I honestly felt great. Even after the moto, I felt great. And then in the second moto, I felt really just flat. I was fighting the bike a little bit and I was pretty low on energy. I didn’t eat enough between motos. And the night before I was kind of on East Coast time because we came from Florida. I remember going to bed at 7 O’clock, so I really didn’t have a proper dinner. As soon as I got off the track for moto two, it kind of just hit me. Obviously, we focused way more on that this weekend and we should have a better second moto.”
One week later brought the Hangtown Motocross Classic and brutal 102-degree temperatures to sunburnt Rancho Cordova, California. Despite the brutal and oppressive heat, New York native Cooper rode to 4-2 moto scores to find a step on the podium in Northern California.
“Yeah, the heat was no joke,” explained Cooper of the scorcher at Prairie City SVRA Park. “I think everyone heard about it. It was definitely no fun; I can tell you that. I felt good on the bike all day. I felt really good physically, I just got super-hot and other than that, I didn’t get tired much. The heat, though, is a whole different challenge, you know? It’s not something that we get a whole lot. It surprises us every time we do get it.”
His favorite racing circuit on the AMA Pro MX schedule, Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado will be Justin Cooper’s next stop come this weekend.
“Just with my results there, I seem to really thrive at that track,” he said. “Ever since I went pro, I’ve only missed the podium once. That was in 2022, and I got fourth overall and went 3-3 that day. That place is special for me. I don’t know what it is, but yeah, something with me and that place clicks. Being at elevation, the bike is a little bit slower and it is definitely more demanding physically. It’s hard to breath and that stuff. I don’t know… It’s just a unique event and one that stands out to me, for sure.”
Immediately following the Thunder Valley race, the AMA Pro MX contingent will head east, stopping next at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania. Two weeks later, Justin Cooper and his competitors will compete in the sand box known as The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts.
“Mount Morris? Yeah, I don’t really like that place. I had a couple of big crashes there. It’s tricky and it’s really technical and you’re riding on the side of a hill a lot, so that’s probably why I don’t really enjoy it. However, it is a great racetrack. I do respect that track. I’ve had good rides there in the past, but definitely not one that I look forward to as far as racing. And with Southwick, it’s kind of crazy that I haven’t ridden there more with growing up through the amateur ranks. It’s obviously one of those tracks that is really physically demanding and by far the hardest one. Just finding a good flow on that track is important for the whole moto. Yeah, definitely not a track to override because you can be pretty slow, quick.”
Through his on-track performance and things he has said in recent blurbs in the global moto media, Cooper has thoroughly enjoyed matching up against, and often times, defeating many of the world’s best SuperMotocross racers.
“Yeah, and it’s a big step being a fifth-place guy to contending for wins. Jett [Lawrence] is obviously a generational rider and he’s kind of had a gap on everyone. Trying to get closer to that is the goal and even more of a problem. Sometimes it’s hard watching him have an easy race. I feel like we should be able to get up there and then give him some more problems. That’s kind of what the goal is. The goal is to kind of bridge that gap and harass him a little bit. I was able to ride with him a lot this weekend. I didn’t beat him, but I could see him in my sights in both motos. It was good just to see where his pace was at and where mine was at. Yeah, I felt really good. I could see him out front in the while second moto and I was kind of just trying to tow off of him. He’s really good at managing races. Yeah, as far as me, I think I’m in a way better spot than last year and that’s going to pay off good in the end. We are starting the series off right with a podium early. That is definitely the right way to do it. We want to just keep carrying that momentum and keep trying our best. Moving up from the 250 class, you’ve got all of these guys that are established. I feel like it has taken me all the way up to this point to really fit in. Now, I’m kind of finding my groove and making strides in this class.”