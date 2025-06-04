Fly Racing presents Bike Breakdowns from the pro pits in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Pro Motocross Championship. Kris Keefer gets the details on Cooper Webb's Championship-winning Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F, with mechanic Alex Campbell. From engine and chassis preferences for Cooper, to trick parts that aid reliability, you'll learn the tricks right here.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

