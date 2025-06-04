Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
Full Schedule

Cooper Webb's 2025 450SX Championship Yamaha YZ450F Bike Breakdown

June 4, 2025, 10:05am

Fly Racing presents Bike Breakdowns from the pro pits in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Pro Motocross Championship. Kris Keefer gets the details on Cooper Webb's Championship-winning Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F, with mechanic Alex Campbell. From engine and chassis preferences for Cooper, to trick parts that aid reliability, you'll learn the tricks right here. 

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

ABOUT FLY RACING

FLY Racing’s 2025.5 Kinetic Mesh is the ultimate in ventilated racewear. Built with unique stretch-mesh materials, this line is built for flexibility and durability. The BOA Fit System was a recent addition, utilizing the industry’s premier waist adjustment. Kinetic Mesh is used globally by world class athletes looking to beat the heat. Summer is here and so is the latest look from FLY Racing. Visit FLYracing.com and follow @flyracing.global for more info.

