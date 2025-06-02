It's pretty clear the mission now for the top riders in the Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series. Grant Davis is on the attack, trying to become the first rider to ever take the GNCC Overall Championship while starting on a second row in the XC2 class and riding a 250 four-stroke, but the stars of the XC1 division aren't handing it over easily. At the Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon GNCC over the weekend, Davis and XC1 riders Ben Kelley and Stu Baylor all pushed hard for the win, but Davis came out on top again. It was so close, though! Kelley crossed the finish first, physically, but Davis has a 59 second time adjustment from starting on row two. He won on time by around 10 seconds. This was in a race that ran nearly three hours!

"I'm pissed," said Kelley, who ended up second overall and lost the GNCC overall points lead to Davis.

Davis himself wasn't stoked either, because he wanted to win this one physically and cross the checkers first! That's what he did a few weeks ago. This time he settled for the time adjustment.

"I got off to a good start and got off to the lead in XC2 real fast, like by the third turn," Davis said. "I pushed real hard, got to the back of the XC1 guys and started picking them off. Then I saw Ben and we started riding together, he started picking off more XC1 guys. I lost him for a minute, got it back, then he made a little bobble. I was like “I might as well go for it” so I sent it past him. Led for like five miles or so, felt really good, but I got stuck and lost a lot of time. Got passed by Ben, Stu [Baylor], Jordan [Ashburn] and Liam [Draper]. I had to work my way back through. I got back up to Stu and then I crashed again about half a mile from the finish line. I thought I had lost it, but I never gave up."

"I’m pissed, I didn’t have a good start and I was just struggling to get going through the pack," said Kelley. "I mean the track was hard. Of course XC2 was right on us from the beginning. I was trying to make a push, make a push, but Grant was still right on me. I was on his wheel and on the second to last lap he got hung up on a hill, so I popped out of a rut and got in front of him. I tried to charge and get away and then I got balled up in a spot and Stu got around me. I just kept fighting. I caught back up to Stu, and at one point, he crashed but there was nowhere for me to go, I was stuck behind him for 10 seconds. We got going again and then shortly later he tipped over and I passed him. I just charged and charged. Grant was super close to me so I knew it was going to be close. Of course, a quarter mile from the finish I fell in these gnarly ruts. I heard he fell in the same spot, but, damn, missed the overall by a couple of seconds. Not happy but it is what it is. I feel good, I rode awesome today, it’s just hard, races like this. You’re in the pack and those XC2 guys catch us in the first lap, and they’ve already got a flow. You gotta make your passes early. It is what it is, I rode awesome today."