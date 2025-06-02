MXGP

Febvre asserted his authority with the fastest time in morning Warm-Up, while TEM JP253 KTM Racing rider Jan Pancar again showed good speed with second fastest ahead of Honda HRC’s lone wolf Ruben Fernandez.

Qualifying Race winner Lucas Coenen took full advantage of his first gate pick and claimed the Fox Holeshot Award with room to spare, with Pancar directly behind him, although just like in Qualifying, Herlings got past the Slovenian through the second corner to give chase to the young pretender!

Fernandez was fourth ahead of Febvre, but the Spaniard attempted the difficult double jump after the track crosses the start line and landed short, crashing spectacularly and forcing everyone to take avoiding action! Pancar suffered the most as he had to veer off track to avoid the bouncing factory Honda. The crash ruled Ruben out of the GP, and he will be checked before a decision is made on his participation at next weekend’s MXGP of Latvia.

Also suffering an early crash was Fantic Factory Racing MXGP star Glenn Coldenhoff, who was looking to move into third in the standings this weekend. Febvre also made a mistake on the first full lap, spinning sideways on the hard, dry ground. Taking advantage of the chaos was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP man Calvin Vlaanderen, and he slotted into third ahead of the JK Racing Yamaha of Isak Gifting.

Pancar had dropped to eighth behind the Aruba.it Ducati of Jeremy Seewer and Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Pauls Jonass. The trio held those positions until lap seven when Pancar crashed down the order, eventually recovering to 11th. On the next lap Seewer forced past Gifting, who had been passed back by Febvre on lap three. On lap 14 the Swede also fell prey to the Monster Energy Yamaha of Maxime Renaux, as well as Jonass, but the Latvian suffered a big crash three laps to the end which forced him out of the GP. There is no news yet of his condition, but everyone in the Paddock wishes him all the best for his recovery.

Gifting came home in seventh ahead of the Fantic Factory Racing MXGP pairing of Brian Bogers and Andrea Bonacorsi, with JM Honda Racing’s Brent Van Doninck rounding out the top ten. Seewer and Renaux took fifth and sixth, but two tight battles up front were taking everyone’s attention as Herlings relentlessly attacked Coenen, just as Febvre was hounding the back wheel of Vlaanderen! Although the pursuer drew level in both of those battles, ultimately the rider in front was able to stay there in both cases. With Coenen’s win, by just under a second from the irrepressible Herlings, scoring seven points more than Febvre’s fourth, it hacked the Frenchman’s advantage down to 38.

With torrential rain hitting the track after the first MXGP race, the start would be all the more important for race two. Coenen looked to follow the same blueprint to success with his seventh Fox Holeshot Award of the season, but this time Febvre was right behind him and eager to stop the rot in the points chase, as Herlings was third and continually pressing. Coldenhoff and Bogers put their Fantic machines into the top five from the first corner onwards!

Bogers passed his teammate through the middle of the circuit during the first full lap, while both Coenen and Seewer made off-track excursions! The Belgian’s mistake was quite mild, but the Swiss rider’s truly wasn’t as he barrelled through two advert hoardings! Seewer would struggle on to a 14th place finish to secure ninth overall.

Febvre pursued Coenen, but both leaders were being troubled by lapped riders, and as the Kawasaki man was being frustrated by one on lap ten, Herlings took an opportunist’s pass to grab second place from a long way behind! Renaux, meanwhile, had fought through to a solid fourth position to take that place overall, but his teammate Vlaanderen had a tougher race to finish tenth and claim fifth on the day. Bogers took fifth in race two to scored his best overall result of the season with sixth. Gifting was seventh again, taking that position overall ahead of Pancar, who also took eighth in race two. Coldenhoff rounded out the top ten behind Seewer.

At the front, Herlings suddenly reeled in Coenen, through a mixture of mistakes for the rookie and some brilliant lines for the all-time great. The same line that Jeffrey used to pass Febvre saw him draw almost level once, then on the following lap, two from the end, he made a decisive move to take the lead away from his fellow KTM factory pilot! The crowd acknowledged the move and the return to form of “The Bullet”, who collected his 206th GP race win and 108th Grand Prix victory, further extending his record tallies in both departments!

Coenen was second overall for the third straight GP, but again chipped away at the points lead of Febvre, who sits 36 clear at the top with his eighth straight podium result. The three-week run of GPs comes to a close next weekend at Kegums, the most fruitful venue of the current calendar for “The Bullet”, so he is sure to be looking forward to that one!

Jeffrey Herlings: "You know, I’ve come a long way. When I came back in Sardinia, I was just a couple days on the bike and almost got lapped by Lucas (Coenen) or Tim (Gajser)… and now, two months later, I win. So I’m really thankful for that. The second race was tough—you had to save your vision while trying to pass, and there weren’t many good lines because everyone took the dry ones. But I managed to pass Romain (Febvre) and Lucas, win the race and the overall, and I’m really happy. Looking forward to the next one."

Lucas Coenen: "I guess I’m the second-place guy, three in a row now, but it was still a good weekend. First race was solid with the win, but the second one was tricky. I was just trying to stay on two wheels; the track was tough and the lapped riders made it hard to keep my rhythm. I had a little gap, but as the first rider to catch the lappers, you always lose time. Jeffrey rode really well—I didn’t see it coming, but he found some good lines, passed me, and I just let him go. We finished on the same points, so I’m happy, and now we focus on Kegums."

Romain Febvre: "Yeah, a little bit frustrating, but still some good results and I’m on the podium, so I’ll take it. Consistency is key—if a tough weekend still means a podium, that’s not bad. I had the speed in both motos, but just couldn’t make the passes. In the second race, lapped riders were really annoying, but that’s how it goes. Congrats to Jeffrey on the win. We’ll work harder now and aim for better starts next week in Latvia."