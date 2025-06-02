AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 2 (of 11) - Fox Raceway National in Pala, California
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|3 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|8 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|7 - 5
|Kawasaki KX250
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|11 - 6
|Triumph TF 250-X
|7
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|10 - 9
|Triumph TF 250-X
|8
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|4 - 16
|Kawasaki KX250
|9
|Dilan Schwartz
|Alpine, CA
|9 - 13
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|5 - 17
|Yamaha YZ250F
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|3 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|2 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|4 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|1 - 9
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|5 - 4
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|6
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|7 - 7
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|6 - 8
|Husqvarna FC 450
|8
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|9 - 6
|Kawasaki KX450
|9
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|12 - 5
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|10
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|8 - 10
|Husqvarna FC 450
Championship Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|100
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|88
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|67
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|65
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|52
|6
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|52
|7
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|47
|8
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|46
|9
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|45
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|45
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|95
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|79
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|78
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|76
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|73
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|59
|7
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|58
|8
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|56
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|49
|10
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|45
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Standings After Round 19 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|304
|25
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|246
|22
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|239
|20
|4
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|232
|18
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|217
|17
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|210
|16
|7
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|175
|15
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|174
|14
|9
|
Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|171
|13
|10
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|169
|12
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|410
|25
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|363
|22
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|357
|20
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|334
|18
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|313
|17
|6
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|271
|16
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|210
|15
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|202
|14
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|194
|13
|10
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|194
|12
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)
Round 8 - Mason-Dixon GNCC at Mathews Farm in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania
GNCC
Mason-Dixon - Overall RaceMay 30, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Davis
|02:44:01.259
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|2
|Ben Kelley
|02:44:12.719
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|3
|Steward Baylor
|02:44:55.530
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|4
|Angus Riordan
|02:46:17.371
|Australia
|KTM
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|02:46:29.230
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|6
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:46:50.478
|Cookeville, TN
|GasGas
|7
|Liam Draper
|02:47:10.874
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|8
|Ricky Russell
|02:47:12.299
|Duvall, WA
|TRI
|9
|Michael Witkowski
|02:47:20.299
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|10
|Josh Toth
|02:47:24.858
|Winstead, CT
|Kawasaki
GNCC
Mason-Dixon - XC2 Pro RaceMay 30, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Davis
|02:44:01.259
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|2
|Angus Riordan
|02:46:17.371
|Australia
|KTM
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|02:46:29.230
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|4
|Josh Toth
|02:47:24.858
|Winstead, CT
|Kawasaki
|5
|Brody Johnson
|02:48:07.037
|Landrum, SC
|Honda
|6
|Jhak Walker
|02:50:05.318
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|7
|Trevor T Maley
|02:59:06.350
|North Canton, OH
|KTM
|8
|Michael Delosa
|03:05:43.531
|Gillett, PA
|Yamaha
|9
|Nicholas Defeo
|02:20:54.272
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|10
|Jason C Lipscomb
|01:27:30.651
|Parkersburg, WV
|Yamaha
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|James Jenkins
|03:03:11.976
|House Springs, MO
|Yamaha
|2
|Jonathan Johnson
|03:05:23.171
|Landrum, SC
|GasGas
|3
|Jayson T Crawford
|02:43:13.380
|Rock Falls, IL
|Yamaha
|4
|Robert Weiss
|02:44:51.817
|Woodland, NJ
|Husqvarna
|5
|James D Simpson
|03:13:23.619
|Wilmington, NC
|Yamaha
|6
|Raley L Messer
|01:42:44.130
|Beaver Dam, KY
|Beta
|7
|Isaiah L Brown
|00:52:21.454
|Belpre, OH
|Yamaha
GNCC
Mason-Dixon - WXC RaceMay 30, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|01:52:31.420
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|2
|Rachael Archer
|01:52:36.979
|New Zealand
|Kawasaki
|3
|Danielle Mcdonald
|01:56:13.759
|Parkes
|Yamaha
|4
|Shelby Turner
|01:58:03.334
|Barons
|GasGas
|5
|Ava Silvestri
|02:09:16.799
|Redwood City, CA
|GasGas
|6
|Carly Lee
|02:20:24.151
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|7
|Addison Harris
|02:03:54.299
|Smithfield, RI
|KTM
|8
|Addison J Elliott
|01:06:59.778
|Lascassas, TN
|Kawasaki
|9
|Eden Netelkos
|01:56:37.858
|Sudbury, VT
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|177
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|173
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|140
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|121
|5
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|114
|6
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|114
|7
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|96
|8
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|85
|9
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|84
|10
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|76
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|219
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|193
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|175
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|132
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|130
|6
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|115
|7
|Hunter D Bush
|Sciota, PA
|90
|8
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|90
|9
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|80
|10
|Toby D Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|72
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|204
|2
|Jayson T Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|137
|3
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|134
|4
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|124
|5
|James D Simpson
|Wilmington, NC
|118
|6
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|115
|7
|Huck Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|97
|8
|Luke Brown
|Wellington
|62
|9
|Tyler Scheels
|Monterey, TN
|56
|10
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|48
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|209
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|196
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|130
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|119
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|109
|6
|Danielle Mcdonald
|Parkes
|105
|7
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|103
|8
|Addison Harris
|Smithfield, RI
|96
|9
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|76
|10
|Ellie Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|62
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 10 (of 20) - MXGP of Germany
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Andrea Adamo
|1 - 3
|KTM
|2
|Guillem Farres
|9 - 1
|Triumph
|3
|Kay de Wolf
|7 - 2
|Husqvarna
|4
|Valerio Lata
|4 - 4
|Honda
|5
|Simon Längenfelder
|3 - 9
|KTM
|6
|Liam Everts
|6 - 7
|Husqvarna
|7
|Camden McLellan
|8 - 6
|Triumph
|8
|Sacha Coenen
|2 - 15
|KTM
|9
|Oriol Oliver
|10 - 5
|KTM
|10
|Thibault Benistant
|5 - 11
|Yamaha
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|1 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Romain Febvre
|4 - 3
|Kawasaki
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|6 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|3 - 10
|Yamaha
|6
|Brian Bogers
|8 - 5
|Fantic
|7
|Isak Gifting
|7 - 7
|Yamaha
|8
|Jan Pancar
|11 - 8
|KTM
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|5 - 14
|Ducati
|10
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|16 - 6
|Fantic
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Andrea Adamo
|491
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|485
|3
|Kay de Wolf
|455
|4
|Liam Everts
|387
|6
|Thibault Benistant
|345
|5
|Sacha Coenen
|344
|7
|Camden McLellan
|299
|8
|Valerio Lata
|277
|9
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|234
|10
|Cas Valk
|231
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Romain Febvre
|487
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|451
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|327
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|326
|6
|Tim Gajser
|305
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|298
|5
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|265
|8
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|262
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|244
|10
|Jeffrey Herlings
|219
Other Championship Standings
2025 US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 6
Championship Standings
2025 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|Tom Vialle (KTM)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|Alexander Fedortsov (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Vince Friese (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Daniel Sanders (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles