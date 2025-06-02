Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

June 2, 2025, 8:30am

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 2 (of 11) - Fox Raceway National in Pala, California

Motocross

Hangtown - 250

May 31, 2025
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 2 - 2 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 3 - 3 Kawasaki KX250
4 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 8 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
5 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 7 - 5 Kawasaki KX250
6 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 11 - 6 Triumph TF 250-X
7 Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark 10 - 9 Triumph TF 250-X
8 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 4 - 16 Kawasaki KX250
9 Dilan Schwartz Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA United States 9 - 13 Yamaha YZ250F
10 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 5 - 17 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) Align Media
Motocross

Hangtown - 450

May 31, 2025
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 3 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 2 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 4 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 1 - 9 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 5 - 4 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
6 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 7 - 7 Yamaha YZ450F
7 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 6 - 8 Husqvarna FC 450
8 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 9 - 6 Kawasaki KX450
9 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 12 - 5 Kawasaki KX450SR
10 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 8 - 10 Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results
Jett Lawrence (Honda)
Jett Lawrence (Honda) Align Media

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 100
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 88
3Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 67
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 65
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 52
6Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 52
7Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 47
8Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 46
9Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 45
10Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 45
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 95
2Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 79
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 78
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 76
5Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 73
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 59
7Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 58
8R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 56
9Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 49
10Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 45
Full Standings

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Standings After Round 19 (of 31) 

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 304 25
2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 246 22
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 239 20
4Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 232 18
5Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 217 17
6Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 210 16
7Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 175 15
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 174 14
9Cole Davies
Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 171 13
10R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 169 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 410 25
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 363 22
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 357 20
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 334 18
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 313 17
6Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 271 16
7Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 210 15
8Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 202 14
9Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 194 13
10Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 194 12
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)

Round 8 - Mason-Dixon GNCC at Mathews Farm in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania 

GNCC

Mason-Dixon - Overall Race

May 30, 2025
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:44:01.259 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
2 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 02:44:12.719 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
3 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 02:44:55.530 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
4 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:46:17.371 Australia Australia KTM
5 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 02:46:29.230 Sterling, IL United States Honda
6 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 02:46:50.478 Cookeville, TN United States GasGas
7 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:47:10.874 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
8 Ricky Russell Ricky Russell 02:47:12.299 Duvall, WA United States TRI
9 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 02:47:20.299 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
10 Josh Toth Josh Toth 02:47:24.858 Winstead, CT United States Kawasaki
Full Results
GNCC

Mason-Dixon - XC2 Pro Race

May 30, 2025
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:44:01.259 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
2 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:46:17.371 Australia Australia KTM
3 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 02:46:29.230 Sterling, IL United States Honda
4 Josh Toth Josh Toth 02:47:24.858 Winstead, CT United States Kawasaki
5 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 02:48:07.037 Landrum, SC United States Honda
6 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 02:50:05.318 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
7 Trevor T Maley Trevor T Maley 02:59:06.350 North Canton, OH United States KTM
8 Michael Delosa Michael Delosa 03:05:43.531 Gillett, PA United States Yamaha
9 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 02:20:54.272 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
10 Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb 01:27:30.651 Parkersburg, WV United States Yamaha
Full Results
GNCC

Mason-Dixon - XC3 Pro-Am Race

May 30, 2025
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 James Jenkins James Jenkins 03:03:11.976 House Springs, MO United States Yamaha
2 Jonathan Johnson Jonathan Johnson 03:05:23.171 Landrum, SC United States GasGas
3 Jayson T Crawford Jayson T Crawford 02:43:13.380 Rock Falls, IL United States Yamaha
4 Robert Weiss Robert Weiss 02:44:51.817 Woodland, NJ United States Husqvarna
5 James D Simpson James D Simpson 03:13:23.619 Wilmington, NC United States Yamaha
6 Raley L Messer Raley L Messer 01:42:44.130 Beaver Dam, KY United States Beta
7 Isaiah L Brown Isaiah L Brown 00:52:21.454 Belpre, OH United States Yamaha
Full Results
GNCC

Mason-Dixon - WXC Race

May 30, 2025
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:52:31.420 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
2 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 01:52:36.979 New Zealand New Zealand Kawasaki
3 Danielle Mcdonald Danielle Mcdonald 01:56:13.759 Parkes Yamaha
4 Shelby Turner Shelby Turner 01:58:03.334 Barons GasGas
5 Ava Silvestri Ava Silvestri 02:09:16.799 Redwood City, CA United States GasGas
6 Carly Lee Carly Lee 02:20:24.151 Millville, NJ United States KTM
7 Addison Harris Addison Harris 02:03:54.299 Smithfield, RI United States KTM
8 Addison J Elliott Addison J Elliott 01:06:59.778 Lascassas, TN United States Kawasaki
9 Eden Netelkos Eden Netelkos 01:56:37.858 Sudbury, VT United States Yamaha
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 177
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 173
3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 140
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 121
5Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 114
6Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 114
7Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 96
8Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 85
9Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 84
10Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 76
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 219
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 193
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 175
4Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 132
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 130
6Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 115
7Hunter D Bush Sciota, PA United States 90
8Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 90
9Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States 80
10Toby D Cleveland Erin, NY United States 72
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 204
2Jayson T Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 137
3Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 134
4Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 124
5James D Simpson Wilmington, NC United States 118
6Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 115
7Huck Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 97
8Luke Brown Wellington 62
9Tyler Scheels Monterey, TN United States 56
10Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 48
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 209
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 196
3Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 130
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 119
5Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 109
6Danielle Mcdonald Parkes 105
7Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 103
8Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 96
9Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 76
10Ellie Winland Zanesville, OH United States 62
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 10 (of 20) - MXGP of Germany 

MXGP

MXGP of Germany - MX2

June 1, 2025
Teutschenthal
Saxony-Anhalt, Germany Germany
Rider Motos Bike
1 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 1 - 3 KTM
2 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 9 - 1 Triumph
3 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 7 - 2 Husqvarna
4 Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 4 - 4 Honda
5 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 3 - 9 KTM
6 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 6 - 7 Husqvarna
7 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 8 - 6 Triumph
8 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 2 - 15 KTM
9 Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver Spain 10 - 5 KTM
10 Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France 5 - 11 Yamaha
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Germany - MXGP

June 1, 2025
Teutschenthal
Saxony-Anhalt, Germany Germany
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 2 - 1 KTM
2 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 1 - 2 KTM
3 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 4 - 3 Kawasaki
4 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 6 - 4 Yamaha
5 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 3 - 10 Yamaha
6 Brian Bogers Brian Bogers The Netherlands 8 - 5 Fantic
7 Isak Gifting Isak Gifting Sweden 7 - 7 Yamaha
8 Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia 11 - 8 KTM
9 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 5 - 14 Ducati
10 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 16 - 6 Fantic
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
1Andrea Adamo Italy 491
2Simon Längenfelder Germany 485
3Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 455
4Liam Everts Belgium 387
6Thibault Benistant France 345
5Sacha Coenen Belgium 344
7Camden McLellan South Africa 299
8Valerio Lata Italy 277
9Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 234
10Cas Valk The Netherlands 231
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
1Romain Febvre France 487
2Lucas Coenen Belgium 451
3Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 327
4Maxime Renaux France 326
6Tim Gajser Slovenia 305
7Ruben Fernandez Spain 298
5Andrea Bonacorsi Italy 265
8Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 262
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 244
10Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 219
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

2025 US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 6

Championship Standings

2025 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper Webb (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
Tom Vialle (KTM)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
Alexander Fedortsov (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDWomen’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Vince Friese (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Daniel Sanders (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
Read Now
July 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted