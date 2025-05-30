In cooperation with GASGAS, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, Triumph, and Yamaha, a hand-selected group of prospects have been invited to participate in the season’s first gathering, which will consist of 20 top A & B class riders. This group features a mix of racers with prior SMX Next experience in addition to a new wave of talent that will participate in the program for the first time. A pair of 25-minute, plus two-lap motos await the field on Friday afternoon.Spearheading mentorship for this collection of prospects is an esteemed group of Rider Coaches who will lend their immense knowledge and expertise to benefit these young athletes both on and off the track. Anchoring the group of coaches is six-time Pro Motocross Champion Broc Glover, who has served as a coach since the inception of the program and continues to offer his services as dedicated and gracious leader. He’ll be joined by Michael Byrne, a perennial front-runner who guided Team Australia to victory at the 2024 FIM Motocross of Nations, Broc Tickle, a former 250SX Supercross Champion and current test rider for Kawasaki, and Ezra Lusk, an AMA rider representative and former 125cc Regional Supercross Champion and multi-time overall winner in Pro Motocross.Additional support will come from Mike Bonacci, Team Manager of Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha, former racer Gareth Swanepoel, lead trainer at Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, as well as Christina Denney, the SMX Next – Motocross Event Coordinator, WMX Championship Coordinator, and a longtime SMX team manager.

As the reach and influence of SMX Next continues to broaden both domestically and internationally, the growing lists of graduates continue to earn factory-level opportunities at the professional level. While defending Pro Motocross 250 Class Champion, reigning back-to-back SMX World Champion, and newly crowned 250SX Divisional Supercross Champion Haiden Deegan has set the standard for what the program is capable of, the 250 Class field boasts an impressive contingent of up-and-coming talent that progressed through SMX Next. This group includes Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer, the 2024 Rookie of the Year, the Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing duo of Ryder DiFrancesco and Casey Cochran, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Daxton Bennick, Phoenix Racing Honda’s Gavin Towers, and the division’s newest members in Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Drew Adams, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies, and Muc-Off/ClubMX/Yamaha’s Alexander Fedortsov, who captured the SMX Next – Supercross crown. Also included is Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green rider Enzo Temmerman, who will contest the first two Pro Motocross rounds before beginning his final quest at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.While the pair of motos will serve as the focal point of the Hangtown Combine, participants will also receive insight into other important aspects of the sport that occur away from the racetrack, including training, nutrition, and guidance on how to navigate the various layers of media engagement. These classroom-style sessions provide the foundation for the gathering, before racers strap on their helmets, line up behind the starting gate, and wage battle to see who will emerge triumphant at Hangtown.

SMX Next – Motocross // Hangtown Combine Entry List:

#10 Jett Kellogg / Windsor, Colorado / Yamaha

#14 Nathan Abbott / Simi Valley, California / Yamaha

#16 Klark Robbins / Shamong, New Jersey / GASGAS

#18 Landen Gordon / Atascadero, California / Kawasaki

#19 Deacon Denno / Fort Worth, Texas / KTM

#23 Landon Gibson / Peachtree City, Georgia / Husqvarna

#27 Vincent Wey / Murrieta, California / Kawasaki

#32 Myles Monty / Vista, CA / Yamaha

#43 Tiger Wood / Townsville, Queensland, Australia / Honda

#46 Luke Fauser / Midland, Pennsylvania / KTM

#49 Brennon Harrison / Jacksonville, Florida / GASGAS

#50 Chace Lawton / Foster, Rhode Island / Yamaha

#66 Kayden Minear / Perth, Western Australia, Australia / Yamaha

#124 Brock Walker / Cleburne, Texas / Honda

#132 Leum Oehlof / Oak Hills, California / Honda

#171 Garrett Alumbaugh / Newark, Texas / Honda

#177 Kade Johnson / Hideaway, Texas / Yamaha

#257 Jesson Turner / Lockesburg, Arkansas / Yamaha

#260 Carson Wood / Zephyrhills, Florida / Yamaha