Michael’s Reno Powersports Returns as Title Sponsor of Legendary Hangtown Motocross Classic

The Hangtown Classic is the oldest event in American motocross and predates the Pro Motocross Championship, with a legacy that began in 1969 and the town of Placerville, from which the event gleaned its name. Since 1974 the race has been held within the confines of a California State Park and has served as one of the foundational pillars of the 54-year championship, with a track that has a lot of retro characteristics relying on dynamic natural terrain and less “big air” jumps than what fans may be accustomed to. Those traits result in a demanding and often brutal racetrack that, when combined with the heat of the summer, will provide one of the toughest tests on the calendar.

“The Hangtown Motocross Classic became synonymous with the Pro Motocross Championship because it epitomizes why this is one of the toughest racing series in all motorsports. It takes a lot of grit, determination, and peak physical conditioning to stand atop the podium here,” said Bob Messer of the Dirt Diggers North Motorcycle Club. “We’re proud to continue this rich tradition that now spans well over 50 years and look forward to another memorable weekend. We are grateful for the support and partnership with Michael’s Reno Powersports and wish them luck as they embark on their own racing journey this season.”

Michael’s Reno Powersports joined as title partner of Hangtown last season and serves as the largest marine and powersports dealership in Northern Nevada, offering vehicles from seven manufacturers, including Pro Motocross competitors GASGAS, Husqvarna, KTM, and Yamaha. It also boasts Northern Nevada’s largest OEM parts department, with a wide-reaching service area that crosses state lines to include the greater Sacramento area. With its growing presence in Northern California, the Hangtown Motocross Classic provides an ideal platform to bring national exposure to one of the region’s foremost dealerships. Enhancing this year’s support from Michael’s Reno is a new race team operated in partnership with Stan Benson Racing, known as MRPSBR Husqvarna Racing. Its eight-rider lineup of 450 Class and 250 Class racers is anchored by Estonian racer Harri Kullas, who finished 20th in the Pro Motocross 450 Class standings last season and 13th in the SMX Playoffs.

“Our passion for motorcycles and racing is the driving force for elevating Michael’s Reno Powersports into the premier dealership in the region,” said Maya Keller, General Manager of Michael’s Reno Powersports. “Our partnership with the Hangtown Motocross Classic has been a tremendous asset to our continued growth and ultimately helped inspire our racing endeavor. We’re proud to deepen our roots within the powersports community by not only supporting one of the sport’s most iconic events, but by also providing a platform for racers to pursue their dreams on the racetrack.”