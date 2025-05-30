Death Duel

The second 450 moto last weekend was bananas! The show Jett Lawrence and Eli Tomac put on was incredible, with Tomac dogging Lawrence for most of the moto before settling for second. When’s the last time anyone was able to pressure Lawrence like that? If we’re lucky, these two will have another epic battle at Hangtown! -Hansel

The Rookie

RJ Hampshire made his debut in the 450 Class last weekend and his first moto was excellent! He ran fifth for most of the moto before succumbing to Aaron Plessinger. He ended up going 6-12 for ninth, but the real story here is that he’d had surgery to remove some bone from his wrist less than two weeks prior and didn’t even have the stitches removed until the Thursday before the race. He’ll continue to improve as his wrist heals and as he gains more experience on the 450. How much better will he be at Hangtown? -Hansel

More than Solid

Is a great way to describe Justin Cooper’s ride in the first 450 moto. Cooper held second early and never allowed Hunter Lawrence to get within striking distance. It was a fantastic performance! He ended up eighth in the second moto, which relegated him to fifth overall, but if he can pair his great first motos with good finishes in the second, we’ll see him picking up podiums again all summer. -Hansel