Perpetual Phil,

I’ve always been aware, vaguely, of what’s happening up in the Canadian Nationals, but I’ve never really followed it every week, or however long between races it is for those flannel-wearing log choppers. But with you heading up there this summer I think I’m going to start paying attention. So, my question is, can you help me understand what the tracks are like up there? Do any of them remind you of any American national tracks? When you’re winning I want to be able to explain to my bench racing buds why you’re good at that particular track, and when you’re getting lapped I want to be able to explain why this just isn’t a great track for The Great Filth. I sure hope one of those tracks is like Unadilla!

-Deadbeat Derek

Derek,

Catch it on RydeTV.com. I feel like I should get a cut of this revenue they are getting! But it’s just not Canadian moto on there either. It has WSX and other racing as well. So I think it’s kind of worth it for $6.99 a month. As far as the tracks, I don’t know. They are pretty cool. They are all different in their own way. Walton Raceway is a smaller Unadilla in my opinion, just with the way the ruts and dirt are. Gopher Dunes is Southwick on steroids. Moncton/Riverglade is my least favorite one, and Motocross Deschambault is my favorite track in Canada. Well, it was in 2019, I’m not sure now. Two of the tracks I have never been to, because one is brand new in Cold Lake and the other wasn’t on the circuit the years I race there at Ste-Julie in Montreal. Sand Del Lee has similar dirt to the ClubMX front track, but is much smaller and tighter. I don’t know how to really explain them. Some of the tracks are small, and some of them are big and open. They don’t get “as rough” but they are still tricky.

-Phil