Jason Thomas On Hangtown:

Round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and round 19 of the SMX World Championship are on deck and it’s going to be a doozy. Hangtown is generally well-liked amongst the riders but conditions are going to up the ante in 2025. With temps expected to reach triple digits, there will be no hiding from any fitness deficiencies. Preparation will be front and center. Riders coming back from injury will have a big test in front of them. That also changes how they approach their week. Conditions like this can be an opportunity or a liability but make no mistake, the details will make the difference.

Coming off the opening round, many will want to overcompensate for a tough result. Let’s use Jorge Prado as the example. It would be very easy to be out there hammering motos on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, knowing that he has a gap to close to the front runners. While that’s the obvious response to anyone with an axe to grind against a difficult weekend, with the Hangtown weather, I think it’s the wrong path. Burying yourself during the week will only cause more difficulty on Saturday. Being behind on speed and fitness needs to be addressed, but if you want to seem exposed, head into a 102-degree day behind on fitness and exhausted from a hard week.

Instead, I would recommend putting in the work on Monday and Tuesday morning but tapering significantly before Wednesday. The racing on the weekend will do a lot of the catch-up work. Every effort should be made to be the strongest, most refreshed version of yourself on Saturdays. If you’re not your best on Saturday, you’re getting it wrong. That means paying attention to resting heart rates, hydration levels, and quality sleep. Position the training to recovery levels versus improvements. I would utilize IVs within the allowed time windows and any new-age recovery methods available (red light, hyperbaric, etc.). This is not a weekend where riders can skate by trying to cheat the rest period in favor of closing the gap they know exists. Understanding when to press and when to rest is a learned skill that needs to be honed.