Jason Thomas On Hangtown:

Round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and round 19 of the SMX World Championship are on deck and it’s going to be a doozy. Hangtown is generally well-liked amongst the riders but conditions are going to up the ante in 2025. With temps expected to reach triple digits, there will be no hiding from any fitness deficiencies. Preparation will be front and center. Riders coming back from injury will have a big test in front of them. That also changes how they approach their week. Conditions like this can be an opportunity or a liability but make no mistake, the details will make the difference.
Coming off the opening round, many will want to overcompensate for a tough result. Let’s use Jorge Prado as the example. It would be very easy to be out there hammering motos on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, knowing that he has a gap to close to the front runners. While that’s the obvious response to anyone with an axe to grind against a difficult weekend, with the Hangtown weather, I think it’s the wrong path. Burying yourself during the week will only cause more difficulty on Saturday. Being behind on speed and fitness needs to be addressed, but if you want to seem exposed, head into a 102-degree day behind on fitness and exhausted from a hard week.
Instead, I would recommend putting in the work on Monday and Tuesday morning but tapering significantly before Wednesday. The racing on the weekend will do a lot of the catch-up work. Every effort should be made to be the strongest, most refreshed version of yourself on Saturdays. If you’re not your best on Saturday, you’re getting it wrong. That means paying attention to resting heart rates, hydration levels, and quality sleep. Position the training to recovery levels versus improvements. I would utilize IVs within the allowed time windows and any new-age recovery methods available (red light, hyperbaric, etc.). This is not a weekend where riders can skate by trying to cheat the rest period in favor of closing the gap they know exists. Understanding when to press and when to rest is a learned skill that needs to be honed.
Hangtown’s track has changed a lot over the years. Once the hardest dirt on the calendar, the Dirt Diggers have brought in all types of different soil to add traction and pliability. The improvement is notable, too. It will never be RedBud or Spring Creek but it went from a disliked course to generally accepted. That brings the tire choice question into the fray as it does have enough traction to use the scoop tire but there will be sections that are rock hard and a tougher ask. For riders like Eli Tomac, it’s a no brainer, but for others on the fence, they will be thinking about this entering moto two. Sacrifice on the start to have more feel on the track or benefit on the start and straight-line traction but suffer a bit on the hard, edgy Hangtown hillside.
Going fast at Hangtown often depends on riders’ ability to carry high speed down the long hills. Most of the passing is done through out-braking on these hills as two lines often form at the bottoms. Riders don’t need to be super creative most of the time, they just need the confidence to push through huge braking bumps. When their competitor lets off the throttle or brakes, they need to stay in the throttle for another half second to carry speed past them. There will be passes made in other sections (after the finish line, climbing up the first uphill, up the rollers) but most riders know that the downhills provide an every lap opportunity if man and machine are in unison.
Overall, this is going to be a brutal round. The series often doesn’t see a heat test like this until June or July. To get one at round two will have everyone on edge. Most haven’t had their chance to fully acclimate yet. We are going to get a real look at who’s fit and who’s still working at it. Days like this coming Saturday are truth tellers.
Who’s Hot
Haiden Deegan had his way with the 250 field. He didn’t seem to have much in the way of urgency, either. His starts are the only real needed place for improvement as he continues to work toward the 450 move.
Jo Shimoda came in with little fanfare, but he delivered. He’s in a contract year and whether or not he stays with Honda, leverage is created with rides like that.
Jett Lawrence continues to amaze me. He doesn’t run away with wins very often, but I don’t think that’s his style. He is fine with doing just enough. I don’t believe this will be a 22-0 type season but make no mistake, he’s a top tier all time talent.
Eli Tomac was oozing confidence Friday at the press conference and backed that up with a solid day. The first moto was a little ehh, but he proved he’s ready in that second one. Hangtown should be a very good opportunity for him.
Hunter Lawrence was not a headliner coming into this series as Jett, Eli, Chase, and Jorge Prado simply absorbed that bandwidth. He overcame, anyway, and grabbed a podium. I have consistently underrated Hunter and that’s on me.
Valentin Guillod and Benoit Paturel deserve a shoutout for running around the top ten. Many likely had no idea who they were.
Who’s Not
Levi Kitchen didn’t injure himself but that’s about the best I can say for his day. I thought he was a podium no-brainer, but he wasn’t really even in that convo. He needs to bounce back and big.
Nate Thrasher departed mid-day after a crash took him out of the race. He didn’t have a lot of hype but surely, he was hoping to be a sleeper after a solid SX season.
Jeremy Martin’s return to racing was not ideal. His starts were hot garbage and the heat of Hangtown should work for him, but everyone had to think more was coming than the 20th place finishes.
Jorge Prado is a world class rider. That’s simply a fact. What we saw on Saturday was not indicative of what we will see. I firmly believe that. I don’t know when he figures out the bike and tracks, etc., but he will.
Chase Sexton couldn’t have imagined a worse day outside of ending up in a hospital bed. His championship is effectively over before it started. Brutal turn of events for the rider I thought would win the opener.
Bold Predictions
In the next step of Haiden Deegan’s flex game, he travels to Hangtown on a SpaceX rocket.
Somewhere around the 25-minute mark of moto two, Jorge Prado googles global warming.
Chase Sexton shares an IG story from the north shore of Oahu during the second moto.
My Picks
250
Haiden
Vialle
Jo Shmo
450
Tomac
Jettson
AP7