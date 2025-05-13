By his own admission, Chance Hymas has put more focus into motocross than he has supercross in 2025. But even so, after winning in Foxborough Hymas found himself in the 250SX East Division championship contention. Unfortunately for the Honda HRC Progressive rider, it didn’t stick. He’s okay with it though, and when we spoke with him at Salt Lake City, we learned just how much effort he’s been putting into the 2025 season of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Racer X: Last [SX] race of the year, how’d it all unfold for you today?
Chance Hymas: Practice was all right, I qualified decent. Heat race was good, got a decent start, but in the main my start was horrible. I made a bad decision with gate pick, I should have went inside. I was moving up through the pack and was doing all right, then I landed on a Tuff Block and went off the track. Ruined my night. I’m really disappointed in how I rode, but I don’t really care. I’m looking forward to outdoors, I know I can go win outdoors. It should be good.
Talk about the track a little. From the press box it didn’t look like it got as bad as I thought it was going to. How was it for you guys out there?
It was pretty dry and slick. Last year it seemed to rut up a little more. It definitely wasn’t as hot last year. The heat just baked the track, and there wasn’t really any ground moisture in it. They watered the top of it, but that just made it slicker. It was a dry and skatey California type track. It was definitely challenging, we haven’t really had a track like that. Pittsburgh was like that a little bit, with the hard base, but it at least still rutted up a little bit. The track was definitely technical.
It's been an up-and-down year for one. At one point you weren’t in it, then you were back in it, then you were kind of back out of it. What’s that ride do for you? Is it hard to find motivation when it’s like that?
Yeah, it’s also hard just because my focus has been outdoors. Honestly, I’ve been a little checked out on supercross. I don’t really have a solid base setting on my bike right now, I’ve been testing at the races. We’ve been making good progress, but it’s hard when you go to the race, and you have so little time on supercross and you’re riding a different bike in each session. But it’s hard to maintain that motivation when you’re like, ‘I know I’m riding good outdoors, let’s just get this over with so I can go race outdoors.’ But I know I had some unfinished business in supercross too, and I wanted to come in and at least get a top five out of it and get some good momentum going. But tonight, honestly it just fuels my fire right now. I’m so pissed at myself, and I can’t wait for these two weeks to go by so I can show off what I’m really capable of. For me, that’s winning. I’m in good shape and I know I do good outdoors.
So outdoor testing has been going well?
It’s been going really well. I haven’t ridden supercross since Pittsburgh. That’s no excuse for tonight, I’ve been focused on outdoors, I really want that championship. I’ve been doing everything possible. We’re in a really good spot with it right now. All I’ve been doing is outdoors, so I’m really looking forward to it.