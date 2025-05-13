By his own admission, Chance Hymas has put more focus into motocross than he has supercross in 2025. But even so, after winning in Foxborough Hymas found himself in the 250SX East Division championship contention. Unfortunately for the Honda HRC Progressive rider, it didn’t stick. He’s okay with it though, and when we spoke with him at Salt Lake City, we learned just how much effort he’s been putting into the 2025 season of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Racer X: Last [SX] race of the year, how’d it all unfold for you today?

Chance Hymas: Practice was all right, I qualified decent. Heat race was good, got a decent start, but in the main my start was horrible. I made a bad decision with gate pick, I should have went inside. I was moving up through the pack and was doing all right, then I landed on a Tuff Block and went off the track. Ruined my night. I’m really disappointed in how I rode, but I don’t really care. I’m looking forward to outdoors, I know I can go win outdoors. It should be good.

Talk about the track a little. From the press box it didn’t look like it got as bad as I thought it was going to. How was it for you guys out there?

It was pretty dry and slick. Last year it seemed to rut up a little more. It definitely wasn’t as hot last year. The heat just baked the track, and there wasn’t really any ground moisture in it. They watered the top of it, but that just made it slicker. It was a dry and skatey California type track. It was definitely challenging, we haven’t really had a track like that. Pittsburgh was like that a little bit, with the hard base, but it at least still rutted up a little bit. The track was definitely technical.