RJ Hampshire Makes 450 Pro Motocross Debut Less Than Two Weeks After Wrist Surgery

It must be nice for you to be on a 450 and not have to worry about nailing every turn perfect to carry speed, you can square turns up and dive underneath someone.

I sat in the rig watching those 250 motos and was like, “thank God, THANK GOD I am not out there.” And that’s the thing, you can pick and choose lines. I am changing lines, and you can stick it and hop out and get sketchy and I am right back to it. It is so different riding. And people can say whatever, like it took me so long to get here, so no one is gonna give me a factory ride if I don’t. So yeah, it took me long enough but I expect to grow this outdoor season. The real goal for me is to get into SMX on the 450 and spend some time on it and get going for next year. So, that is the main goal right now is just everything I can to be ready for next year. Wrist really can’t get worse now so just keep getting stronger. Who knows, I might be an idiot, I might not. But man, it's just going to be crazy, I think I’m gonna battle quite a bit this year on the 450.

Okay I have to go back to Salt Lake, any regrets or anything, obviously everyone is going to have different opinions on that move on Hammaker.

I should have never been in that position, I started 15th, of course my adrenaline is through the roof. I am passing all these dudes. Seth didn’t know I was there, I really wish he would have stayed inside and actually raced the corner. He went out a little bit, and this is going to sound terrible but I was too nice. I went for the front wheel instead of contact. I don’t wanna hurt the guy, of course you don’t. But if I would have hit him, I ricocheted off and I am fine. I went for the front wheel, and he falls on top of me. It looked so much worse than what it actually was but… I mean I don’t regret it, of course probably about 700 grand I threw away in two and a half laps.

Seth swung out there and you were probably like, “What are you doing?” But it proves his point of “I didn’t know he was there.”

Exactly. If he knew I was there, he checks up lets me go and cruises in to win the championship. Tom was fading, Juju was back. I mean I just passed these guys, I am going forward, yeah, I could have passed him and gone but then I expect my championship to be won by someone passing him. I was pretty torn up about it too, I’m not gonna lie.

I heard you talked to Mitch [Payton].

Yeah, I went over there, and he wasn’t stoked, I wouldn’t be either. But also, you don’t get that chance a lot. And just how my year went, I should have had surgery four weeks ago and I still have a chance to win it. Even coming down to my day, my heat race, my knee was shot… But if that sticks and I run out of there, I have one of the best comebacks. It just didn’t turn out, and that’s how my whole career's gone. What do you expect? I have been around long enough you should expect that crap.